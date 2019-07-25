Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Leaving in August

It’s that time again! A new month is almost upon us, which means both good and bad news for Netflix users around the country. This week, the streaming giant unveiled the list of every movie and TV show arriving in August, featuring plenty of old favorites and exciting originals. Additionally, Netflix also released the list of every title departing the service in the coming month.

The latter is never as long as the former, but it’s still disappointing to see a slew of movies and shows exiting Netflix and this month is no exception. There are quite a few notable titles on the way out once August arrives.

Four Final Destination films are making their way out of the streaming service’s lineup on the first of the month, along with Hot Fuzz, Poltergeist, The Fifth Element, and Zombieland. The Emoji Movie, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Beautiful Creatures, and others are exiting later in the month.

You can check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August below!

Leaving 8/1/2019

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Seasons 1-5

Death in Paradise: Seasons 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving 8/2/19

The Founder

Leaving 8/5/19

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving 8/6/19

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving 8/8/19

The Emoji Movie

Leaving 8/11/19

No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving 8/20/19

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving 8/28/19

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/19

Burnt

Leaving 8/31/19

Straw Dogs

Which title are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!