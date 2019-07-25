Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Leaving in August

It’s that time again! A new month is almost upon us, which means both good and bad news for Netflix users around the country. This week, the streaming giant unveiled the list of every movie and TV show arriving in August, featuring plenty of old favorites and exciting originals. Additionally, Netflix also released the list of every title departing the service in the coming month.
The latter is never as long as the former, but it’s still disappointing to see a slew of movies and shows exiting Netflix and this month is no exception. There are quite a few notable titles on the way out once August arrives.
Four Final Destination films are making their way out of the streaming service’s lineup on the first of the month, along with Hot Fuzz, Poltergeist, The Fifth Element, and Zombieland. The Emoji Movie, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Beautiful Creatures, and others are exiting later in the month.
You can check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August below!
Leaving 8/1/2019
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Seasons 1-5
Death in Paradise: Seasons 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving 8/2/19
The Founder
Leaving 8/5/19
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving 8/6/19
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving 8/8/19
The Emoji Movie
Leaving 8/11/19
No Country for Old Men
Leaving 8/14/19
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving 8/15/19
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving 8/16/19
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving 8/20/19
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving 8/21/19
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving 8/28/19
Wind River
Leaving 8/30/19
Burnt
Leaving 8/31/19
Straw Dogs
Which title are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!