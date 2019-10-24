Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2019

With streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ launching next month, Netflix is preparing to combat the new competition by releasing a massive slate of potentially popular originals. Holiday projects like Klaus and Let it Snow already have users excited. The King and The Irishman are already getting awards chatter ahead of their streaming premieres. There are even new seasons of beloved titles such as Queer Eye, The Dragon Prince, and The Crown on the way this month. Netflix is clearly gearing up for a big release month, but that also comes with a few losses.

Every month, Netflix unveils a list of everything on its way to the service, as well as all of the titles that are about to be dropped from its lineup. So no matter how exciting it always is to see new movies and shows arriving on Netflix, it always comes with the bad news of things you probably love on the way out.

November is no different, as Netflix is preparing to drop a few major movies and shows from its streaming library, most notably two of the three Lord of the Rings films and Pixar’s award-winning Coco.

You can take a look at the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month below.

Leaving 11/1/19

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving 11/2/19

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving 11/3/19

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving 11/5/19

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving 11/15/19

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/16/19

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/22/19

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/23/19

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving 11/25/19

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19

Coco

Leaving 11/30/19

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

