There Are No More Marvel Studios Movies on Netflix

The time has officially come for Netflix and Marvel Studios to part ways. Disney had a streaming deal in place with Netflix through 2018 that saw every new movie released by its various studios make its streaming debut on Netflix, where it would be available for about 18 months. That deal was ended going into 2019 with the launch of Disney+ on the horizon. However, every film released in those prior years still fell under the Netflix deal, and they've been slowly making their way off of the service and over to Disney+.

This week, the last of those Marvel holdovers finally made its exit. Ant-Man and the Wasp was released in July 2018, just a couple of months after Avengers: Infinity War, and marks the final Marvel film that was a part of that old Netflix deal. The film will be debuting on Disney+ in August, joining the rest of the MCU.

At this point, the entire MCU has departed Netflix. Well, in case you're one of those folks that insists the Marvel TV shows actually count as part of the shared universe on the big screen. While the shows may hint towards the existence of the films, that acknowledgement hasn't exactly been reciprocated, save for the Agent Carter cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

All that remains on Netflix from a Marvel standpoint is Agents of SHIELD and the connected Defenders franchise of shows that was unceremoniously cancelled when Marvel Television began its slow and painful shutdown. This includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

As far as feature films are concerned, the only Marvel movie remaining on Netflix is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. To be fair, though, Spider-Verse is one of the most well-regarded superhero films in history, so it's not one to be dismissed.

Once Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives on Disney+ on August 14th, the entire MCU will finally be streaming in the same place. Well, with the exception of the two Spider-Man films that take place within the franchise. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were distributed by Sony, therefore Disney doesn't own their exclusive streaming rights.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.