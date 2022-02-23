Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2022

Netflix brought good news to subscribers on Wednesday morning, unveiling the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the streaming service throughout the month of March. Unfortunately, that good news was also accompanied by some bad news. There are quite a few popular titles leaving Netflix next month, as well. After losing Daredevil and the other Marvel titles at the end of February, Netflix subscribers have even more tough losses ahead.
The end of March will see quite a few family films leaving Netflix, including Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2. Those films have always been some of the streamer’s most popular whenever they’re a part of the lineup, and parents around the country will likely be disappointed to lose them. Other notable family films exiting next month include Happy Feet Two, Jumanji, The Karate Kid, Kung Fu Panda, and a couple of Madagascar sequels.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 3/3/22
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6/22
The Secret
Leaving 3/15/22
Howards End
Leaving 3/21/22
Philomena
Leaving 3/27/22
Lawless
Leaving 3/28/22
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 3/30/22
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving 3/31/22
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo
