Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2022

Netflix brought good news to subscribers on Wednesday morning, unveiling the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the streaming service throughout the month of March. Unfortunately, that good news was also accompanied by some bad news. There are quite a few popular titles leaving Netflix next month, as well. After losing Daredevil and the other Marvel titles at the end of February, Netflix subscribers have even more tough losses ahead.

The end of March will see quite a few family films leaving Netflix, including Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2. Those films have always been some of the streamer’s most popular whenever they’re a part of the lineup, and parents around the country will likely be disappointed to lose them. Other notable family films exiting next month include Happy Feet Two, Jumanji, The Karate Kid, Kung Fu Panda, and a couple of Madagascar sequels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 3/3/22

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving 3/6/22

The Secret

Leaving 3/15/22

Howards End

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving 3/31/22

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!