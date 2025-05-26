Netflix Subscribers Have Less Than One Week to Stream One of the Best Movies of All Time

Netflix subscribers have until June 1 – less than a week – to stream one of the best movies of all time before said movie is removed from the streaming service. Of course, given the movie’s status as one of the greatest movies ever made, there will almost certainly be other opportunities to stream the movie on Netflix in the future as it is almost certainly going to return, but when this will happen is anyone’s best guess.

For those that have – somehow – never seen Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, or who simply are interested in watching the 1990 gangster film again, you have until June 1 because on June 1 it is leaving Netflix alongside a host of other movies and TV shows.

When Goodfellas leaves Netflix on June 1, those interested in watching the movie will only have the option to rent it or subscribe to HBO Max, where – at least for the time being – it will be a streaming exclusive.

For those somehow unfamiliar with the 1990s classic movie, Goodfellas is a biographical gangster film and adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi 1985’s book Wiseguy, which itself is non-fiction. The movie – starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, and more – depicts both the rise and the fall of the Mafia associate Henry Hill in a story that begins in 1955 and ends in 1980.

After premiering September 9, 1990 at the 47th Venice International Film Festival, the movie hit theaters in the United States on September 19, 1990, making $47.1 million at the box office on a budget of $25 million.

Accolades wise, the movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. Meanwhile, it has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 94/97, and was added to the National Film Registry by the United States for the sole purpose of preservation. Those that decide to stream it on Netflix in the coming days, before June 1, should expect to sit down for 2 hours and 26 minutes with the lengthy gangster film.

As alluded to, this isn’t the first time Goodfellas has been aded and removed from Netflix, but right now there is no word of when it will return. Last time it was removed, it didn’t return for a while, and it is safe to assume this will be the case again.

