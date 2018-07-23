Netflix: New Movies Coming This Week

Netflix will announce its August additions and departures later this week, but there are still some new movies to come in July.

While the largest dump of content comes at the beginning of each month, the streaming service trickles out some additional titles to the end of the month.

There is an oft-forgotten Disney film, a quirky Joaquin Phoenix flick, a star-studded drama and several Netflix thrillers are among the upcoming additions.

Scroll through to see Netflix’s newest movie titles, as well as the full list of upcoming releases.

‘Disney’s Bolt’ (Now Available)

Director: Chris Williams, Byron Howard

Cast: John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman, Mark Walton

Synopsis (via Disney): Bolt is the star of the biggest show in Hollywood. The only problem is, he thinks it’s real. After he’s accidentally shipped to New York City and separated from Penny, his beloved co-star and owner, Bolt must harness all his “super powers” to find a way home.

‘An Education’ (Now Available)

Director: Lone Scherfig

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Peter Sarsgaard, Alfred Molina, Rosamund Pike

Synopsis (via BBC Films): An Education is the story of a young girl’s choice between Oxford and the university of life. Sixteen and gifted, Jenny is destined for Oxford. Her parents’ own dreams of fulfilment are built on Jenny’s success. However, her eyes are opened to a world of glamorous possibility beyond the boundaries of suburbia when she meets the considerably older, distinctly urbane, David.

‘The Warning’ (Coming Tuesday)

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Cast: Raúl Arévalo, Aura Garrido, Hugo Arbues

Synopsis (via Netflix): After his friend is shot, Jon finds a mathematical pattern behind deaths that occurred at the same location and sets out to warn the next young victim.

‘Extinction’ (Coming Friday)

Director: Ben Young

Cast: Michael Peña, Lizzy Caplan and Mike Colter

Synopsis (via Netflix): A father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Now, fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm.

‘The Bleeding Edge’ (Coming Friday)

Director: Kirby Dick

Cast: Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering

Synopsis (via Netflix): America has the most technologically advanced health care system in the world, yet medical interventions have become the third leading cause of death, and the overwhelming majority of high-risk implanted devices never require a single clinical trial. In The Bleeding Edge, Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War, The Hunting Ground) turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry, examining lax regulations, corporate cover-ups, and profit driven incentives that put patients at risk daily. Weaving emotionally powerful stories of people whose lives have been irrevocably harmed, the film asks: what life-saving technologies may actually be killing us?

‘The Company Men’ (Coming Saturday)

Director: John Wells

Cast: Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper, Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones

Synopsis (via The Weinstein Company): Bobby Walker (Ben Affleck) is living the proverbial American dream: great job, beautiful family, shiny Porsche in the garage. When corporate downsizing leaves him and co-workers Phil Woodward (Chris Cooper) and Gene McClary (Tommy Lee Jones) jobless, the three men are forced to re-define their lives as men, husbands and fathers.

‘Her’ (Coming Sunday)

Director: Spike Jonze

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde

Synopsis (via Warner Bros.): Set in Los Angeles, in the near future, Her follows Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a complex, soulful man who makes his living writing touching, personal letters for other people. Heartbroken after the end of a long relationship, he becomes intrigued with a new, advanced operating system, which promises to be an intuitive and unique entity in its own right.

Upon initiating it, he is delighted to meet “Samantha,” a bright, female voice (Scarlett Johansson) who is insightful, sensitive and surprisingly funny. As her needs and desires grow, in tandem with his own, their friendship deepens into an eventual love for each other.

