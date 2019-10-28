Netflix Releases Trailer for Everything Coming in November

Last week, Netflix revealed the full list of every movie and TV show being added to the service’s lineup in November. There was plenty on the list worth talking about, especially considering the loaded roster of holiday titles getting dropped in the coming weeks. Netflix users have quite a lot to look forward two once November arrives in just a few days, and the streaming service is making sure to let everyone know just how much content is in store by releasing an eight minute trailer for all of the originals that are on their way.

Following the release of the full arrivals list for November (which you can check out in its entirety here), Netflix released the “What to Watch” trailer online. This video consists of footage from just about every original show, movie, documentary, and standup special hitting the service next month, in addition to a couple of non-originals as well. You can take a look in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first section of the video is labelled “Drama” and is dedicated the more serious fare coming to Netflix. First and foremost, the trailer features scenes from Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the more than three hour epic that is already receiving plenty of awards buzz around the country. Following that is footage from The King, David Michod’s period film starring Timothee Calamet and Robert Pattinson.

Following the dramatic originals, this Netflix video shows off its major holiday roster. Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas, Let it Snow, Nailed It! Holiday!, and a few other notable projects are all shown here.

There are also sections in the video for comedy, family, and unscripted. Netflix has comedy specials from Iliza Shlesinger, Seth Meyers, Jeff Garlin, John Crist, and Mike Birbiglia. The family offerings this month include the debut of Green Eggs & Ham, as well as the new seasons of She-Ra and The Dragon Prince.

Which of the November titles are you most looking-forward to seeing on Netflix. Let us know in the comments!