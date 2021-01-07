Netflix Raising Prices for UK Subscibers This Week

✖

Every couple of years, the price of Netflix rises for customers in most markets around the globe. These price changes are never uniform, as they change from market to market, and they never happen at the exact same time. But as the streaming industry grows and the economy changes, Netflix gets a little more expensive. Both Canada and the United States have seen their Netflix prices increase in recent months, and now the UK is joining the party.

Thursday kicks off price hikes for Netflix subscribers in the UK, where two of the three subscription options will be increased. The standard plan in the UK is going up to £9.99 from £8.99. The Premium plan will be increasing by £2 instead of £1, going from £11.99 to £13.99. Folks on the Basic £5.99 plan won't see any changes to their pricing.

The new price points in the UK began rolling out on December 10, 2020, but they only affected new customers. The wave of increases this week is the start of the price hikes for those who have already subscribed. Users will be notified about the price changes one month before they take place, in an email from Netflix as well as in the app itself.

“This year we’re spending over $1bn in the UK on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling at its best – with everything from The Crown, to Sex Education and Top Boy, plus many, many more," a Netflix spokesperson said, per Deadline.

“Our price change reflects the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”

The US prices changes began in the later months of 2020, with the standard plan increasing from $12.99 to $13.99 per month and the Premium plan going from $15.99 to $17.99. The Basic plan for US subscribers remained unchanged.

What do you think of these Netflix price hikes? How long before you think they'll be raised again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!