Hit Netflix Movie Knocked Out of Streamer’s Top Spot

The Netflix Top 10 has crowned a new king! Ever since its release last week, Red Notice has been absolutely annihilating every other title on Netflix. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, Red Notice was always destined to be a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, and it hasn’t disappointed yet. The film is close to becoming the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. It has been firmly planted in the number one spot of the Netflix Top 10 for the last week and a half, but a newcomer has finally knocked it down a peg.

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Red Notice in the #2 spot, having been supplanted by the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. The new take on the iconic anime has been a serious hit, and it finally got enough juice to overpower Red Notice and take the top spot in Netflix’s daily rankings.

Given that Cowboy Bebop is a TV series, it had an easier path to the top spot than Red Notice, since it has a lot more runtime packed into several episodes. Still, given Red Notice‘s dominance over the last two weeks, it’s surprising to see anything take the top spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

2. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

3. Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

4. Tiger King

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

5. Hellbound

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

6. Here Comes the Boom

“When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.”

7. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

8. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

9. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

10. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”