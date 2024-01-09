Regina King's Shirley Teaser Released by Netflix

Regina King is back as Shirley Chisholm in a brand new project for Netflix. The social media account for the streamer released a teaser for the movie. In Shirley, King plays the Black woman who ran for President of the United States back in 1972. 12 Years a Slave director John Ridley is behind the camera for the Netflix biopic. On March 22, a lot of viewers might hear the story of the Congresswoman's drive for the biggest seat in the land when Shirley hits the streaming service. Other familiar faces are along for the ride with Shirley. Fan-favorites like Terrence Howard, Lance Reddick, Brad James, André Holland ad more are here.

Back in 2019, Netflix signed a first look deal with the Academy Award-winner. Her production company Royal Ties has been working on a number of films and series with the streamer. Reina King serves as head of production over there. When asked about the partnership, King said at the time, "I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family. They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers."

Regina King is Shirley Chisholm.



Shirley is the iconic story of the first Black congresswoman and her historic presidential campaign. Premieres March 22. pic.twitter.com/VzWVmehBeo — Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2024

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos sounded elated when the partnership was announced: "Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She's been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn't be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix."

Netflix On A Biopic Heater

(Photo: Netflix)

As 2023 wound down, Netflix was feeding biopic fans well. Both Rustin and Maestro have some Awards Season buzz. One movie focuses on the life and work of Leonard Bernstein. Bradley Cooper had been trying to get this movie made for years now. Rustin, is the story of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. The man was instrumental in designing the Montgomery Bus Boycotts and famously marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colman Domingo (pre-Kang the Conqueror buzz) starred in the civil rights story. He talked to Vanity Fair about bringing historical figures to life in this one.

"He was this big thinker and an incredible organizer, and he was influential to not only Dr. King, but all these other young people as well," Domingo told Vanity Fair. "We owe a lot to Bayard Rustin. I think it's part of my mission to make sure that hopefully, come this fall, there will never be that question again, who Bayard Rustin was."

King's Directorial Debut Still Resonates

One Night In Miami premiered a couple of years ago, but people still wonder what else King will decide to direct when the time comes. In a conversation with CBS, the Academy Award-winner said that "I think that God put me here to tell more of our stories. It was a reminder that a Black story is an American story." So, as her career continues, it feels like spotlighting narratives with personal significance will factor in heavily.

"I felt like I knew all of these men," King added during that conversation. "I saw my son in these conversations. I saw my father in these conversations. They love, they're vulnerable, they're strong."

"When we become complacent and we don't continue to be diligent, things can lead right back to where they were," she mused. "So, it's what makes the conversation in 'One Night in Miami' so urgent right now. Because Black people dying in the streets, it's happening again."

Are you excited for the biopic? Let us know down in the comments!