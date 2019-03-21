Netflix Developing Three Musketeers Movie

Netflix is working on a number of original projects, but one of those will include the iconic foursome known as The Three Musketeers. The new project is based on a pitch from Harrison Query, which is a modern take on d’Artagnan, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. The film will be produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, who also produced Netflix‘s Bright, as well as Scott Glassgold, and will be overseen by Netflix’s Sarah Bowen (via THR).

Nothing else has been revealed regarding casting, plotline, or locations, though the project has been described as similar to Mission Impossible in tone. That would make for an interesting combination if Netflix and Query can pull it off, and while there hasn’t been a Three Musketeers project on screens for a bit, there is a love for the classic story and these characters that if the right project comes along they could make for a sound bet.

For those unfamiliar, the story of Three Musketeers typically involves a young man named d’Artagnan who wants to become a part of the renowned King’s Guard known as the Musketeers. At some point he meets other legendary Musketeers Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, who all have their own unique specialties, eventually uniting to become a force for good and justice.

That story has been tweaked some in the past, like in Man in the Iron Mask, which portrayed d’Artagnan as the leader and the other three as outliers and Musketeers of the past, but the same core idea is present.

Netflix has been on a roll as of late, so we’ll have to wait and see if their latest project can put the group back where it belongs.

This will be the second pitch Netflix has picked up from Query. The first was the Ridley Scott produced Warparty.

Are you excited for Netflix’s The Three Musketeers? Let us know in the comments!

