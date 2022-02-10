Beloved Animated Franchise Taking Over Netflix Top 10

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list is made up almost entirely of original series, all of which just debuted or released new seasons. Seven of the 10 spots on the list are taken up by shows, with one of those spots doing to a crime documentary. All that to say, TV shows have an easier time taking up space in the Top 10, making it even more impressive when movies do make serious waves.

The two open spots in Wednesday’s Top 10 actually belong to the same film franchise: Despicable Me. The Illumination film was a big hit on Netflix when it was available during the pandemic, but was removed from the lineup last year. At the start of February, the movie was added back to Netflix along with its sequel, Despicable Me 2. Gru and the Minions are finding a way to crush the competition once again.

Despicable Me 2 actually holds a higher spot in the current rankings, taking up the seventh overall spot on Wednesday’s list. The first movie is sitting right behind it, in spot number eight. When you look at the movies-specific list, the Despicable Me films are in second and third. For being non-Netflix titles that have been out for a number of years, the Despicable Me films are continuing to prove their streaming prowess.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

4. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

5. Raising Dion

“A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.”

6. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

7. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

8. Despicable Me

“Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

9. Dark Desire

“Married Alma spends a weekend away from home that ignites in passion, ends in tragedy, and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

10. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”