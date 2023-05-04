Pitch Perfect Is Dominating the Netflix Top 10
When the calendar flipped to May a couple of days ago, a bunch of movies made their way to Netflix's streaming roster. Subscribers have had a lot of exciting new titles to add to their watchlists, but there is one movie in particular that seems to be taking everyone's attention. Pitch Perfect, the 2012 musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick, has been a big hit since joining Netflix's lineup earlier in the week.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup features Pitch Perfect as the most popular movie on the entire streaming service. It took the movie just two days to conquer the daily-rotating list.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesay's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."
2. The Dilemma
"Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick's wife may be having an affair."
3. AKA
"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."
4. Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
"Wealthy socialite Charlotte and working-class Alice find their families at risk of being ripped apart by greed and scandal."
5. Above Suspicion
"The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story."
6. After Earth
"After crash-landing on the long-abandoned planet Earth, a young boy sets out to find a beacon that will save him — and his dying father — from doom."
7. The Glass Castle
"A successful New York writer tries to reconcile her well-ordered life of privilege with her nomadic childhood ruled by a quixotic, unstable father."
8. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
"This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer's stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar."
9. The Croods
"When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar territory in search of a new home."
10. Vanquish
"A woman trying to put her criminal past behind her gets blackmailed into taking on a dangerous mission by a corrupt ex-cop when he kidnaps her daughter."