Pitch Perfect Is Dominating the Netflix Top 10

When the calendar flipped to May a couple of days ago, a bunch of movies made their way to Netflix's streaming roster. Subscribers have had a lot of exciting new titles to add to their watchlists, but there is one movie in particular that seems to be taking everyone's attention. Pitch Perfect, the 2012 musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick, has been a big hit since joining Netflix's lineup earlier in the week.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup features Pitch Perfect as the most popular movie on the entire streaming service. It took the movie just two days to conquer the daily-rotating list.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesay's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!