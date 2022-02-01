New Kevin James Movie Soars Through the Netflix Top 10

Everyone knows that Adam Sandler projects always seem to find major success on Netflix, whether they’re originals to the streaming service or just previous titles that get added to the lineup. The same seems to go for projects starring everyone in the Sandman’s orbit. Films starring Sandler’s pals, especially those produced by his Happy Madison Productions, find ways to perform well when they’re released on Netflix. We saw it with the David Spade-starrer The Wrong Missy in 2020, and now Kevin James is the one taking the spotlight with his latest Happy Madison venture.

Home Team, which stars James as former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, was released on Netflix this past Friday. Unsurprisingly, the new comedy has been soaring up the Netflix ranks over the weekend, positioning itself as one of the most popular titles on the entire service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Home Team as the most popular movie on the streamer. When it comes to the overall rankings, Home Team sits in the fifth overall position, behind four buzzy Netflix thrillers. It’s safe to say Home Team is following in the footsteps of the other Happy Madison originals at Netflix.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

4. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

5. Home Team

“Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.”

6. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

7. Too Hot to Handle

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

8. That Girl Lay Lay!

“Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl Avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay!”

9. I Am Georgina

“Join Georgina Rodriguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Christiano Ronaldo’s partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.”

10. Feria: The Darkest Light

“Two sisters must face a new reality — and supernatural elements — when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death.”