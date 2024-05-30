Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Taking Over Netflix Movie Charts

Paramount+ is the streaming home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, with a brand new TMNT series set to debut there exclusively this summer. A couple of the newer films in the franchise, however, were recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and they're finding a ton of success on the rival streamer. Both installments in Michael Bay's rebooted TMNT live-action film series have worked there way into the company of Netflix's most popular movies.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features not one, but two TMNT films in the lineup, and they're slowly creeping up the charts. The first of the films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, currently sits at 10th overall on Wednesday's daily rankings.

The sequel, 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows has climbed significantly higher, coming in the fourth overall spot on Netflix's movie charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!