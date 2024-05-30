Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Taking Over Netflix Movie Charts
Multiple TMNT movies are amongst the most popular titles on Netflix.
Paramount+ is the streaming home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, with a brand new TMNT series set to debut there exclusively this summer. A couple of the newer films in the franchise, however, were recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and they're finding a ton of success on the rival streamer. Both installments in Michael Bay's rebooted TMNT live-action film series have worked there way into the company of Netflix's most popular movies.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features not one, but two TMNT films in the lineup, and they're slowly creeping up the charts. The first of the films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, currently sits at 10th overall on Wednesday's daily rankings.
The sequel, 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows has climbed significantly higher, coming in the fourth overall spot on Netflix's movie charts.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Atlas
"Decades after a deadly AI uprising, a brilliant counterterrorism analyst (Jennifer Lopez) discovers the same tech may be her only hope to save humanity."
2. Madame Web
"In this superhero origin story, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who uses her psychic gifts to alter the future."
3. A Simple Favor
"Thirsty for thrills, single mom Stephanie strikes up a friendship with the glamorous Emily, who asks for a small favor before she mysteriously vanishes."
4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
"Aided by April and newcomer Casey, the Ninja Turtles fl into action after Shredder escapes prison and plots to take over the world with evil Krang."
5. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
6. Security
"After taking a job as a mall security guard, a former Marine steps up to protect a young girl who's being hunted by heavily armed mercenaries."
7. Thelma the Unicorn
"In a world obsessed with appearances, soulful singer Thelma and her Rusty Buckets band can't catch a break — until Thelma's sparkly makeover goes viral."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
9. Mother of the Bride
"A destination wedding turns awkward when the bride's mom discovers the groom's dad is her ex. Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star."
10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
"Raised in the shadows, trained in ninjitsu, guided by their rodent sensei, destined to protect the city...and desperate to eat pizza."