Critically Panned Sylvester Stallone Movie Rising Through the Netflix Top 10

When it comes to streaming, a movie doesn't need to have a big box office haul or positive reviews from critics in order to make an impression on subscribers. Sometimes all it takes is a leading actor that a lot of people know and love. That has been the case this week with Sylvester Stallone and his largely unknown 2018 film Backtrace.

The action thriller from Lionsgate made virtually no money at the box office, with a total gross of less than $500,000, and was panned by critics upon its release. Backtrace has a horrible 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the most popular movies currently on Netflix.

This week, Backtrace has risen to the fourth overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, coming in behind The Man From Toronto, Sing 2, and The Mist. Stallone seems to be enough to encourage viewers to check the film out, especially considering many have probably never heard of it before.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!