Netflix Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch a Controversial ‘90s Oscar Winner That Is Currently a Streaming Hit

Nearly 30 years after it became one of the most controversial Oscar winners in Academy history, an iconic ‘90s movie is winning the attention of Netflix viewers who are running out of time to stream it. The streaming giant has continued to stock new titles in its content catalog throughout February, but a decades-old film that has been sitting in the streaming library for some time suddenly shot onto the streaming charts in February as its Netflix expiration date inches closer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re of course talking about Shakespeare in Love. The movie’s surprise Best Picture victory over the critically favored Saving Private Ryan at the 71st Academy Awards, driven by Miramax’s aggressive and unprecedented campaign tactics against its competitors, remains one of the biggest Oscar upsets decades later. John Madden’s iconic 1998 rom-com period movie about a fictional love affair between William Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps has remained a favorite, and it made a surprise reappearance at the No. 9 spot on Netflix’s streaming charts on February 1st. Unfortunately, the film’s popularity comes as Shakespeare in Love prepares to exit the platform on February 20th.

Shakespeare in Love Swept the Oscars and Viewers’ Hearts

Play video

Shakespeare in Love’s Best Picture win was far from the only Oscar trophy the movie took home in 1999. The film earned a total of 13 Academy Award nominations, one of the highest totals ever, and secured seven wins, including Best Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), and Best Director. The movie was generally just a massive critical darling and even holds a coveted “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critic score and also won several Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards.

Shakespeare in Love wasn’t just loved by critics, though. The creative reimagination behind the creation of the greatest love story ever told, Romeo and Juliet, stole the hearts of viewers, and Shakespeare in Love remains a quintessential romantic historical comedy-drama and ‘90s movie. The movie really is the perfect viewing option for those who enjoy the Regencycore style of titles like Bridgerton, as it delivers everything from the lush historical aesthetics to the passionate romance and witty banter. Often described as a “frothy” alternative to the heavier dramas of the era, the movie reads as a witty love letter to theater that focuses on the human experience behind the art and reimagines Shakespeare as a passionate young artist in love. It’s juicy, oozing with passion, vibrant, funny, and really just an all-around great movie that still holds up.

Where to Stream Shakespeare in Love After It Leaves Netflix?

Fans of Shakespeare in Love won’t have a hard time finding the movie even after it leaves Netflix on February 20th. That’s because the movie also streams to Peacock and was also added to Paramount+ on February 1st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!