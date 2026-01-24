Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2026

Believe it or not, January is almost over and while the first month of 2026 feels like it has lasted forever, we’re about to turn the page into February. That means that streaming services like Paramount+ are letting subscribers know what’s coming for the new month. The streamer has now sent out its February 2026 newsletter revealing all of the movies, television shows, and specials that are coming to their lineup for the month. As is pretty standard for Paramount+, February is very front-loaded with a lot of new additions coming on the 1st but that’s a good things; there are a lot of great movies coming next month.
Truly, February is going to be a huge month for movie fans who also subscribe to Paramount+. There’s a great mix of genres coming to the streamer, including some iconic romcoms as well as one of the greatest crime film trilogies ever made with the arrival of all three films in The Godfather film series. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ February additions below!
February 1st
UFC Unleashed (season 1)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Walk on the Moon
Almost Famous
American Assassin
American Beauty
American Gigolo
Amistad
Anything Else
Ashby
Ask The Dust
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bang Bang
Becoming Jane
Blue Eyed Girl
Boomerang
Bottom of the 9th
Boudica: Queen of War
Bounce
Boys And Girls
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Call Me By Your Name
Changeland
Cinema Paradiso
Cloverfield
Down to Earth (2001)
Down To You
Due Justice
Eagle vs Shark
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
End of Sentence
Face/Off
Fear
Forces Of Nature
Four Letters of Love
Frida
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Grease
Grease 2
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Hotel Artemis
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Used to Go Here
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jersey Girl
Just Like Heaven
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Kindred
Kiss The Girls
Like Water for Chocolate
Lilies Not for Me
Losing Isaiah
Love, Rosie
Marshall
Marshmallow
Match Point
Old Guy
Our Friend
Persona
Pretty Red Dress
Queen & Slim
Regarding Us
Roman Holiday
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
Seaside
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
Shrink
Sixteen Candles
Superstar
Team America: World Police
The Argument
The Beldham
The Best of Me
The Foreigner
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Golden Child
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurricane
The Longshots
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Outlaws
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Romantics
The Rugrats Movie
The Saint (1997)
The Score
The Silent Planet
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The To Do List
The Violent Heart
The Virgin Suicides
The Wood
The Words
The Yards
Til Death Do Us Part
To Catch a Thief
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
February 2nd
The Reader
February 4th
Air Disasters (Season 23)
68 Kill
February 11th
How Did They Fix That? Season 4
February 12th
Can You Keep A Secret? | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere) In CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?, domineering granny Debbie Fendon, a woman who will stop at nothing to protect her family – is just the person they most need protecting from. When her hermit-like husband, William unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before. Because William isn’t actually dead – he just got mistakenly declared it and has been living in the loft while they wait for the life insurance to pay out. This comes as a bit of a shock to their easily frazzled son, Harold, whose wife, Neha works for the local police. Just as they come to terms with the baffling behavior of these geriatric toddlers, Debbie reveals another secret she’s been keeping up her sleeve – and this one could bring the whole family down. Scripted Series | 6 episodes | Full Series Release
February 13th
Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (Series Finale)
February 15th
Mother’s Day
February 18th
PAW Patrol: Season 11
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town | Paramount+ Original Series In 2003, two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid. As a small town tries to help them, a mystery unfolds, testing how far people will go to believe the unbelievable. Docuseries | 2 episodes | Full Series Release
February 20th
Dreaming Whilst Black: Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere) Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) is on the hunt for his first directing gig. Having previously “sold out” his cousin during the making of his short film, he is determined to avoid repeating the same mistake. When the opportunity to direct the radical color-blind historical drama “Sin and Subterfuge” arises, Kwabena thinks his dreams have come true. However, things aren’t quite as they seem, and he realizes how difficult it is to create something with integrity as he peers behind the curtain of a “progressive” industry. Scripted Series | 6 episodes | Weekly Release
February 23rd
CIA (new CBS series)
DMV: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)
FBI: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)
The Neighborhood: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)
February 25th
Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans (CBS series)
February 26th
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)
Ghosts: Season 5 (mid-season premiere)
Matlock: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)
Elsbeth: Season 3 (mid-season premiere)
February 27th
Boston Blue: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)
Fire Country: Season 4 (mid-season premiere)
Sheriff Country: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)
