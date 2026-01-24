Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2026

Believe it or not, January is almost over and while the first month of 2026 feels like it has lasted forever, we’re about to turn the page into February. That means that streaming services like Paramount+ are letting subscribers know what’s coming for the new month. The streamer has now sent out its February 2026 newsletter revealing all of the movies, television shows, and specials that are coming to their lineup for the month. As is pretty standard for Paramount+, February is very front-loaded with a lot of new additions coming on the 1st but that’s a good things; there are a lot of great movies coming next month.

Truly, February is going to be a huge month for movie fans who also subscribe to Paramount+. There’s a great mix of genres coming to the streamer, including some iconic romcoms as well as one of the greatest crime film trilogies ever made with the arrival of all three films in The Godfather film series. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ February additions below!

February 1st

UFC Unleashed (season 1)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

February 2nd

The Reader

February 4th

Air Disasters (Season 23)

68 Kill

February 11th

How Did They Fix That? Season 4

February 12th

Can You Keep A Secret? | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere) In CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?, domineering granny Debbie Fendon, a woman who will stop at nothing to protect her family – is just the person they most need protecting from. When her hermit-like husband, William unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before. Because William isn’t actually dead – he just got mistakenly declared it and has been living in the loft while they wait for the life insurance to pay out. This comes as a bit of a shock to their easily frazzled son, Harold, whose wife, Neha works for the local police. Just as they come to terms with the baffling behavior of these geriatric toddlers, Debbie reveals another secret she’s been keeping up her sleeve – and this one could bring the whole family down. Scripted Series | 6 episodes | Full Series Release

February 13th

Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (Series Finale)

February 15th

Mother’s Day

February 18th

PAW Patrol: Season 11

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town | Paramount+ Original Series In 2003, two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid. As a small town tries to help them, a mystery unfolds, testing how far people will go to believe the unbelievable. Docuseries | 2 episodes | Full Series Release

February 20th

Dreaming Whilst Black: Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere) Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) is on the hunt for his first directing gig. Having previously “sold out” his cousin during the making of his short film, he is determined to avoid repeating the same mistake. When the opportunity to direct the radical color-blind historical drama “Sin and Subterfuge” arises, Kwabena thinks his dreams have come true. However, things aren’t quite as they seem, and he realizes how difficult it is to create something with integrity as he peers behind the curtain of a “progressive” industry. Scripted Series | 6 episodes | Weekly Release

February 23rd

CIA (new CBS series)

DMV: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

FBI: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)

The Neighborhood: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)

February 25th

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans (CBS series)

February 26th

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)

Ghosts: Season 5 (mid-season premiere)

Matlock: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)

Elsbeth: Season 3 (mid-season premiere)

February 27th

Boston Blue: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

Fire Country: Season 4 (mid-season premiere)

Sheriff Country: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

