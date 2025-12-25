Netflix Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch Denzel Washington’s Underrated Sci-Fi Movie

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest and most influential actors of all time, but a handful of movies in his lengthy filmography haven’t gotten the attention they deserve – and one of them is about to leave Netflix. The streaming giant has spent December stocking great movies and TV shows on the shelves of its library, but it is about to lose Washington’s criminally underrated sci-fi movie from the 2010s.

Netflix subscribers only have a few more days left to stream The Book of Eli, the Hughes Brothers’s 2010 post-apocalyptic neo-Western starring Washington as a man on a quest across the barren, postapocalyptic country to deliver a sacred book that carries hope for humanity’s redemption to a safe location. The movie also stars Gary Oldman, Mila Kunis, Ray Stevenson, and Jennifer Beals. The film is scheduled to leave Netflix on January 1st, making December 31st the last day to stream it.

The Book of Eli Is One of the Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies, and There’s More on the Way

The Book of Eli is a criminally underrated movie. Although the film was a moderate box office success, opening second behind James Cameron’s Avatar and grossing a total of $157 million against an $80 million budget, the film received mixed reviews from critics and a rotten 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, far lower than what it deserves given that it’s really one of the better post-apocalyptic movies.

The highlight of the film is, without a doubt, Washington. Coming on the heels of The Taking of Pelham 123 and following his long history in drama and action films, The Book of Eli was a significant departure for the actor and showcased him as a different kind of hero than fans had been used to. Washington delivers a stoic yet powerful portrayal of a lone man with a sacred mission traveling through an incredibly immersive world that is both bleak and beautiful at the same time. And while the movie is a powerful story about faith, it doesn’t lack when it comes to satisfying action sequences. Without spoiling anything, The Book of Eli also features an incredible final twist that reframes the entire movie and makes it more impactful.

While the film didn’t get the love it deserved when it was released, it’s been met with a much kinder reception in recent years. The movie has launched onto streaming charts in the past, and it is getting even more attention now that a prequel TV series starring John Boyega as a young Eli is on the way. The upcoming series, set 30 years before the events of the film, was first announced in January 2024 and is currently in development. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Where to Stream The Book of Eli After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will want to make sure they set some time aside to stream The Book of Eli while they still can. When the movie leaves the streamer on January 1st, it will seemingly stop streaming altogether. The movie currently isn’t available on a rival service, though that could change in the future, leaving renting and purchasing online, as well as physical copies, as the only means to watch the film.

