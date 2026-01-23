Netflix Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch DreamWorks’ Underrated Cars Replacement

When Pixar’s Cars crashed into theaters in 2006, it launched what would become one of the studio’s most successful franchises to date. The animated racing movie about arrogant rookie racecar Lightning McQueen, who gets stranded in the forgotten town of Radiator Springs on his way to the most important race of his life, was a commercial and critical success. Seven years after the beloved movie became an instant hit, DreamWorks delivered its answer to Cars with an animated sports comedy film that is about to race off of Netflix.

There’s only about a week left to catch Turbo on Netflix. The 2013 DreamWorks movie about a speed-obsessed garden snail who embarks on a mission to the Indianapolis 500 after a freak accident gives him super speed is scheduled to stop streaming on the platform on February 1st. The film features a star-studded voice cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Snoop Dogg, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Rodriguez, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Turbo Crashed in Comparison to Cars

In the race between Cars and Turbo, the former was the clear winner. DreamWorks’ answer to the massive hit that was the 2006 classic just couldn’t compete. While Cars crossed the finish line with a $462 million haul and launched a movie franchise that has grossed over $1.4 billion across three films, Turbo finished its race in 2013 with a $282 million haul. That number doesn’t seem too bad, but when compared to the film’s $127 million budget, with significant marketing costs on top of that, Turbo was a massive box office disappointment that lost the studio an estimated $13.5 million.

In terms of viewer consensus, Cars was, again, the winner. The movie holds a “Certified Fresh” 74% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80% audience score, whereas Turbo clocked in with a 68% critic score and a 65% audience rating, which, although pretty decent, puts it in the bottom half of DreamWorks’ ranking.

Cars is the indisputable victor when comparing the two films, but that’s not to say that Turbo isn’t worth watching. The movie does feel like an inferior version of Cars, and its plot is a bit formulaic and the characters do feel a bit flat, but it’s still an overall fun and lighthearted underdog story that’s a great choice for family movie night. The vibrant visuals and quirky snail-eye view of high-speed racing are fun for kids, and the star-studded voice cast and fast-paced racing scenes are a decent draw for adults. The movie also boasts a great soundtrack that matches the fast, high-energy atmosphere, and the theme song is an absolute earworm.

Where to Stream Turbo After It Leaves Netflix?

Turbo is zooming off of Netflix and seemingly off of streaming altogether. The DreamWorks movie currently only calls Netflix home, and it hasn’t appeared on any other streaming service’s February 2026 content lists. A few platforms still haven’t released their lineups for next month, so it’s still possible that Turbo could simply be changing streaming homes, but if that doesn’t happen, fans will either have to rent or purchase it online.

