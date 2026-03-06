Steven Spielberg’s New Dinosaur Show Just Launched on Netflix

When Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was released in 1993, it fundamentally changed how the prehistoric creatures were depicted in Hollywood and forever cemented the filmmaker’s status as the king of dinosaurs. Now, more than 30 years after the blockbuster movie launched one of the highest-grossing and most enduring franchises ever, Spielberg is returning to his prehistoric roots for a new four-part dinosaur series now streaming on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dinosaurs, executive produced by Spielberg, stomped onto Netflix’s streaming library on March 6th. From the award-winning creators of Our Planet and narrated by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, the new nature documentary is described as “an epic journey into a lost world.” Throughout the four-episode show, Netflix and Spielberg take viewers back to prehistoric times, focusing on the brutal reality of prehistoric life and charting the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across more than 150 million years. All four episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix.

Steven Spielberg’s The Dinosaurs Is Perfect for Jurassic Park Fans

Play video

A follow-up to Jurassic World Rebirth is already in the works, but it will likely be a long wait before the iconic franchise roars back to life on the big screen. Thankfully, Netflix’s The Dinosaurs is the perfect replacement for fans eagerly awaiting the next Jurassic World movie. The documentary takes a more scientifically rich approach to the famed beasts who once roamed our planet, showcasing how they evolved, behaved, and met their ultimate fate, making it a great complementary watch to the action-oriented Jurassic Park franchise. And while there are some favorites featured throughout the documentary, including Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Triceratops, the show highlights a wide variety of creatures beyond the usual Jurassic roster, including Yutyrannus and Hatzegopteryx.

Although viewership numbers remain to be seen, the show is already a roaring triumph after its trailer generated over 12 million views within a month and surpassed popular, established hits like Bridgerton on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. That trailer gave fans a good taste of what to expect with The Dinosaurs, including the gravitas of Freeman’s narration and, perhaps most importantly, the type of spectacular visuals you’d expect from a Spielberg take on dinosaurs. The dinosaurs and prehistoric world are brought to life through cutting-edge CGI from Industrial Light & Magic, making the world feel incredibly tangible with an incredible attention to detail that by itself makes the show worthy of a watch.

Will There Be a The Dinosaurs Season 2?

That unfortunately seems unlikely. The Dinosaurs roared onto Netflix as a limited series, suggesting its four-episode run is all that subscribers can expect. It is always possible that strong viewership numbers could prompt a Season 2 renewal, but that isn’t guaranteed. For now, fans will have to simply enjoy the four episodes that are now streaming.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!