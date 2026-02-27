Netflix Users Have Less Than 48 Hours To Stream a Cult Favorite ‘90s Horror Movie

Netflix has a surprisingly deep and diverse horror catalog ranging from original shows like The Haunting of Hill House to recent hits like The Black Phone and classics such as Christine. Before the streamer grows that collection even further in March with the arrival of movies like Misery, Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers, Zombieland, and nearly the entire Saw franchise, it’s giving a cult favorite ‘90s horror movie the axe, and subscribers are quickly running out of time to stream it.

There are less than 48 hours left to stream the original I Know What You Did Last Summer on Netflix. While the 2025 sequel is set to continue streaming on the platform for the foreseeable future, the 1997 original is scheduled to depart on March 1st. The iconic ‘90s slasher stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. as a group of four teenagers who are stalked and brutally murdered by a hook-wielding fisherman a year after they cover up a fatal hit-and-run accident.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Rode the Wave of ‘90s Teen Horror To Become an Instant Cult Classic

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a quintessential ’90s teen slasher, and it achieved its cult classic status despite mixed critical and audience reviews by riding the post-Scream wave that made ‘90s teen horror a staple of the era. The movie really had all of the components necessary to become a hit, from a trendy cast of rising stars from popular TV shows to a suspenseful script penned by Scream’s Kevin Williamson that brought a back-to-basics intense slasher experience with a genuinely chilling whodunit plot driven by guilty secrets and urban legend, something popularized by other films of the era like Candyman. Even the film’s jump scares, moody coastal setting, and score perfectly fit the ‘90s slasher genre.

Although I Know What You Did Last Summer only holds rotten 47% and 41% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie really is a solid, entertaining entry in the genre and a perfect time capsule of ‘90s horror. The film remains a quintessential slasher and ultimately went on to spawn an entire franchise consisting of three additional films, including 2025’s requel, and even a TV show, though none have quite managed to match the original, which remains the highest-rated in the franchise.

Where to Stream I Know What You Did Last Summer After It Leaves Netflix?

Horror fans will want to stream I Know What You Did Last Summer while they still can, because even being one of the most iconic and essential ‘90s slasher films isn’t enough to keep it on streaming. The movie is currently exclusive to Netflix, and given that it didn’t make it onto any other major platform’s March 2026 content lineups, it seems that I Know What You Did Last Summer will stop streaming entirely in March. There’s a good chance that the movie will return to streaming, but when that will happen remains unclear.

