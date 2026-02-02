Netflix Users Have Less Than a Week Left To Watch a Twilight Star’s 2021 Psychological Drama Masterpiece

From Robert Pattinson’s appearance in The Batman to Christian Serratos’ stint on The Walking Dead, the cast of Twilight has had plenty of post-Twilight success. The 2010s vampire romance film series made trademark names out of its stars, many of whom have gone on to appear in blockbusters and critical hits, but fans are running out of time to stream one Twilight star’s 2021 masterpiece on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A decade after last appearing as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Kristen Stewart stepped into royal life for Spencer. Director Pablo Larraín’s 2021 historical psychological drama is scheduled to leave Netflix on February 8th, exactly a year after it first joined the platform. The movie stars Stewart as Princess Diana and chronicles a pivotal three-day Christmas holiday at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in 1991, during which she grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Is a Chilling, Claustrophobic Fairy Tale

Play video

When it comes to Stewart’s filmography, Spencer is her ninth-highest rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie’s “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score, which is accompanied by several award show wins for the film, puts it in Stewart’s top 10 alongside films like Love Lies Bleeding and Love, Antosha, and it’s easy to see why. Spencer is a moody and artistic masterpiece that plays out more like a psychological fable rather than a traditional biopic.

Pablo Larraín’s direction turns an outwardly picture-perfect royal holiday into a chilling, haunted experience that captures the emotional toll of royal life. Everything from the film’s unsettling score by Jonny Greenwood to the many close-ups combine to create an intense, suffocating, and at times, horror-like atmosphere that perfectly emphasizes Diana’s isolation and her internalized and externalized pain. The opulent, restrictive, and meticulously designed sets and costumes, including the menacing, isolated location of Sandringham Estate, reinforce the feeling of being trapped. Stewart also delivers a career-best performance as that late princess, capturing her vulnerability, anxiety, and ultimate defiance in a performance that earned her several nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. The movie, which wasn’t as well-received by general audiences with a 52% Popcornmeter score, grossed $25 million worldwide on an $18 million budget.

Where to Stream Spencer After It Leaves Netflix?

It will unfortunately be a lot more difficult to easily access Spencer following its February 8th Netflix removal. That is because the movie doesn’t currently stream outside of Netflix, and it isn’t set to move to a different streaming platform later this month. It is possible that Spencer will reappear on streaming at a later date, but fans will have to resort to either renting or purchasing online for the time being.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!