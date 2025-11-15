Netflix Users Only Have Hours Left To Watch An “Outstanding” Horror Exclusive Before It’s Dropped

If you’re feeling like you want to cram some horror in this holiday season, there’s one film with only hours left on Netflix that you can easily fit in before it’s gone from the streaming platform. With a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and a plot that can only be described as both insane and timely, you won’t be disappointed in taking a chance on this one. It’s smart and full of suspense, unlike anything that’s attempted to tell the same kind of story.

Cam, which dropped back in 2018, was written by Isa Mazzei, who herself is a former cam girl. Wanting to detail the lives of cam girls, she originally considered filming a documentary, but ultimately decided that a horror movie would better tell the story she was interested in. Speaking with Vice, she said, “I felt like often, for people that I talk to about camming, no matter how much I would explain it or show it to them, they still didn’t fully get it.” Centering around a camgirl named Alice, who finds that a doppelganger of herself has locked her out of her own account and is performing violent and gruesome acts on camera, Cam takes the audience on a wild, saturated ride through a movie that is horror, thriller, and mystery all in one. It’s gritty and beautiful—the perfect techo-horror.

Cam Is Not Your Average Horror Movie

The majority of the inspiration for the plot comes from Mazzei’s own experience as a camgirl when her videos were pirated and reposted to other sites without her knowledge or consent. Rotten Tomatoes sums the film up the best: “A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.”

The film takes sex work and turns the tropes and stereotypes associated with it on its head, allowing the main character to take back her agency in a big, albeit painful, way. It’s sex positive and Hitchcockian at the same time—two phrases I never expected putting side by side, but it works. Cam is queer, explicit, and embodies female rage in a way that most films shy away from. Critic Jody Sirkin says about the film, “What appears as a glossy social commentary, Cam develops into a multilayered techno-thriller that exposes the horrors of the online arena, as well as the experience of sex workers.” Scott Weinburg of Thrillist says, “The script has a lot to say about the fear of being alone, the act of voyeurism, and the loss of identity, but it also works as a twisty mind-bender of a thriller—thanks in large part to the stellar performance(s) by Madeline Brewer.”

There are officially only a few hours left to catch Cam streaming on Netflix, and there are way worse ways to kill a few hours on a Saturday. Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments below, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other movie fans are saying.