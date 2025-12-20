Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Movie Dethrones The Latest Knives Out Immediately (Despite The Reviews)

In what has to be a shocking upset, a new Netflix sci-fi movie has knocked Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery from the top spot in the most-watched list. Even more shocking is that the film, despite lackluster reviews so far, was also watched by more people than the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match on Netflix. Of course, there is also the idea that Netflix is an excellent chance for some movies to find curious eyes where they might not want to see something somewhere else. However, the number of viewers this movie received is still surprising.

According to FlixPatrol, The Great Flood has overtaken Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery as the most-watched movie on the streamer.

The Great Flood Beats Out Knives Out 3 on Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

On the most recent list of the most-watched movies on Netflix, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was still a popular choice, ranking fourth on the list. However, it fell behind a Christmas movie in the 2018 animated The Grinch, the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match, and The Green Flood. Of the four released, only The Grinch was not a Netflix original (it was from Illumination, the home of the Minions).

However, the biggest surprise was The Great Flood ranking in first place. The movie is a South Korean sci-fi disaster film by Kim Byung-woo. The movie takes place in a world where a giant flood engulfs the entire planet, and there is no hope in sight as humanity starts dying. However, the one person who has a chance to enact a plan to save the world is instead fighting to save her child from the rising waters. In what sounds like a fantastic disaster movie with some very personal stakes, the reviews were mostly lackluster.

The movie has a 60% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, and before people start to think it was just critic snobbery, it has an even lower 40% Popcornmeter audience score. One reviewer said it was great when it was a disaster movie, but when it tried to do something bigger, things began to fall apart. The biggest complaints from the audience reviews were that the film was all over the place and struggled to tell a cohesive story, which only used the disaster to create a more sci-fi themed story, making it all too confusing to watch. Despite that, people are watching it in bigger numbers than anything else on Netflix right now.

The Great Flood Also Beats Out Jake Paul’s Latest Fight on Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

What is most shocking is that, despite the lackluster reviews and an audience who complained it was too hard to get through, The Great Flood had more people watching it than people who watched the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match. Streaming services have bought into the Paul brothers. Netflix has a documentary called UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child on top of Jake Paul’s boxing matches. HBO Max has the Paul American reality series, while Logan Paul is part of the WWE Universe on Netflix. However, Jake Paul was only popular enough for his fight to hit second on Netflix’s most-watched lists.

This was Jake Paul’s 14th fight, and while he was 12-1 coming into the match, most of his wins were against either non-pros or people past their prime, like Mike Tyson in 2024 and Julio César Chávez Jr. earlier in 2025. However, when he fought real boxers in their prime, he had no chance. Tyson Fury beat him in eight rounds, and Anthony Joshua knocked him out in six. While a lot of people tuned in, mostly wanting to see Jake Paul get knocked out, it still couldn’t match the sci-fi movie, The Great Flood.

