Jake Paul Won the Paul V Tyson Fight (But Was It Rigged?)

After three thrilling matches, including an epic rematch, it was finally time for tonight’s main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Netflix had some major issues throughout the first three matches, but fans were hopeful that those were behind them as the main event began. Tyson was aggressive right from the start, but Paul would come back with key strikes and get some momentum. The next few rounds were rough for Tyson, but he would bounce back a bit in round 4. Unfortunately Tyson was simply not able to shift into that other gear for more than a few seconds at a time, wasn’t able to knock out Paul. That said, Paul couldn’t knock out Tyson either, with both going all 8 rounds.

With the final result, the questions become was it a fair fight and was it a rigged fight. The fair part is complicated, as the age difference alone makes that rather difficult. Paul threw 278 punches to Tyson’s 97, and he connected with 78 of them compared to Tyson’s 19. So then you ask was it rigged for Paul to win. Perhaps it was without intention just on the premise of going in the ring with someone who hadn’t been in the ring for 20 years and almost being 60 years old, though there will be some who feel it was intentional and perhaps something more. For now, let’s get to the fight.

The Battle Begins

Netflix played footage from Paul’s previous fights and then dipped into Tyson’s past matches as well, amping up an already heavily hyped fight. Coming into this fight, Jake “El Gallo” Paul had a record of 10-1 with 7 KOs, while the Baddest Man on the Planet Mike Tyson’s record was 50-6 with 44 KOs. The fight would be spread out over eight two-minute rounds, and after the introductions, it was time for fists to start swinging.

Round 1 started out with Tyson as the aggressor, closing the gap quickly and taking some shots. Paul got a big hit in and Tyson then caught Paul with the overhand right. Tyson kept closing the distance and throwing jabs, but Paul clinched to break up the momentum. Paul took a big swing but missed, and Tyson kept getting n close for quick shots. Paul caught Tyson on the side of the head with a punch and then hit a few more jabs, but Tyson came back with a powerful uppercut to the stomach, and that would effectively close out the round.

Round 2 had Tyson moving close again, though he was a bit less quick to take swings. Paul got a body shot and then Tyson connected with a strike to the head. Tyson delivered two big punches to the body that caused Paul to break it up. No punches were thrown for a minute as they tried to anticipate each other’s movements, with Paul keeping a good distance. Tyson kept dodging and neither person connected with much of anything in round 2.

Round 3 had Tyson coming out much more aggressive, and had already thrown more punches than his previous fight by comparison. Then Paul got a triple left hook on Tyson that had Tyson wobbling a bit, and Paul connected with another left hook to the head and a body shot. Tyson was not blocking shots and Paul kept clocking in strikes. Tyson looked slower here, and and Paul then hit a few more shots to the head. Tyson was still wobbling on his feet as the round came to a close, and few punches were thrown.

Round 4 had both fighters looking for opportunities but few punches landed, though Paul was overtaking Tyson in number f punches landed at this point. Paul was hesitant to go all in but still teased combos, and Tyson was much more defensive this round and trying to avoid any big strikes from Paul. Paul got in a left hook but Tyson kept him at arm’s length for most of the round.

Round 5 Paul was more aggressive and Tyson was staying defensive. Paul did catch Tyson a few times afterwards, but then Tyson and Paul got in close and Tyson connected with some quick but still big punches. Paul went in for some heavy strikes as the round closed out, but most of them didn’t connect.

Round 6 began much in the same way, and Tyson was being defensive and not letting Paul connected with big shots. Paul did get one quick strike to the head of Tyson though, but Tyson was able to avoid some of the combos that followed. Tyson went for a combo of his own but Paul dodged it. Tyson still went for a few more strikes but looked like he was wearing down considerably compared to round 1.

Round 7 began with Tyson going at Paul more aggressively, connecting with some strikes and putting Paul on the defensive. Tyson kept dodging some off the bigger punches from Paul but still took damage from body shots and a few connecting strikes to the head. Paul connected with a two punch combo to the head, and that would close out the seventh round.

Round 8 began with Paul going for a few punches, but Tyson kept dodging and absorbing e lows. Paul was way more aggressive, but Tyson caught him with a punch to the head. Paul kept going for the side of the head and the body, but Tyson just kept trucking. Paul did get a shot in as the round was closing out, and as the round closed out, Paul showed respect to Tyson and bowed his head. The bout ended and no one was knocked out.

The final results would come in and it was Jake Paul declared the winner by unanimous decision. Paul dapped up Tyson and celebrated in the ring, with Logan Paul also making the trip.

What did you think of the fight?