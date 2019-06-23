NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie Hashtag Goes Viral

The superhero movie world is continuing to grow more and more every year, bringing all kinds of new catchphrases and lines of dialogue into the universe. As a newly-popular hashtag points out, there’s quite a lot that is left unsaid in those movies.

Over the weekend, the hashtag #NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie went viral, becoming one of the highest-trending hashtags in the United States on Sunday. As the name suggests, the prompt asks fans to name lines of dialogue that you wouldn’t hear in a superhero movie, either because they point out an obvious plothole or they’re just too accurate.

The end results have ranged from snarky to hilarious, with quite a lot in between. Here are some of our favorite entries.

Could Have Used the Help

Where were the rest of you guys in my solo films when I needed you? #NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie pic.twitter.com/LBJsL9nGK6 — Gerard Kiely👨‍🎨🇮🇪 (@anynewsboss) June 23, 2019

The Trunks Are Back

Been There, Done That

#NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie



Please tell me your origin story for the 5th time pic.twitter.com/hJKFJNadNc — Baby Deadpool Powerpuff (@Eminem11684) June 23, 2019

A+

Only Fair

#NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie That’ll be $200 for saving your kid and an extra $100 because it’s out of office hours. — Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) June 23, 2019

Oops

#NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie

Is it a bird?

Is it a plane?

No it’s just a seagull…. — Gaviscon’ Fishin (@stgavalot) June 23, 2019

Uncanny

“You ever noticed Bruce Wayne and Batman have similar chins?… #NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie pic.twitter.com/DGnbUW41cq — Bims_World (@Bims_World) June 23, 2019

Never Forget

Is it cold in here or is it just me? #NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie pic.twitter.com/fK9KOQRJyS — CK (@charley_ck14) June 23, 2019

Perfect

I can do this all day. Well, until lunchtime. Maybe 11. In fact, what time is it?#NeverHeardInASuperheroMovie pic.twitter.com/LEvjQZiRyn — Balarúsh (@Balarush) June 23, 2019

