New 2025 Thriller Series Is Dominating Netflix (So Why Is Nobody Talking About it?!)

A new thriller is topping the Netflix charts. And this time it’s a Danish language series that no one seems to be talking about—and we cannot figure out why. It’s got everything, from nail-biting action to a talented cast that brings the twists and turns to life, quietly pushing it to the number 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Non-English Shows list.

We could only be talking about The Asset, starring Clara Dessau, Afshin Ferouzi, and Maria Cordsen. The series, which only has one season so far, centers around a young agent who goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife and uncover his crimes, but the more she gets to know her target and the closer they become, the more complicated her mission grows, with Tea (Clara Dessau) risking both her mission and her future as an officer to help her vulnerable new friend. The plot itself has certainly been done before, but The Asset keeps it fresh and exciting with tightly controlled action and just the right amount of suspense and character conflict—focusing more on the latter than the former. And like most Scandinavian film and television projects, it’s beautifully filmed and scored.

What To Expect From The Asset

Belen Prieto of Espinof says, “The Asset works as a stylistic exercise within a saturated genre, but one still capable of delivering adrenaline, moral dilemmas, and a brutal portrayal of loneliness.” And they’re not wrong; thrillers are a dime a dozen these days. But The Asset taps into the human condition and that driving force more than others seem to bother with, raising those personal stakes and placing more importance on the performance and chemistry of the actors than on flashy, style-over-substance moments that have become so prevalent in the genre. One viewer said, “The Asset is a must-watch in the crime thriller genre. From the very first scene, you become invested in each character and their distinct style. The pacing of the series is brilliantly handled in the writing. The background score feels natural, following the momentum and adding even more thrill to the experience.”

The Asset turns from a typical thriller noir into a series that makes you realize that the most difficult battles are usually the ones we fight in ourselves, often caused by our own actions and reactions. It’s sharp and pointed as it explores the answers to these questions, refusing to simply offer them up to the audience.

