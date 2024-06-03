New Alien: Romulus Poster Released, Teasing New Trailer Premiere

Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker who revitalized Evil Dead and has become one of the most-watched genre filmmakers in Hollywood, will soon unevil his latest movie, Alien: Romulus. The movie is set in the same universe as Ridley Scott's Alien movies, but seeks to chart its own course and win back viewers who may feel alienated (no pun intended) after a number of lackluster outings for the series. The movie centers on a group of astronauts who find themselves trapped with a monster while trying to scavenge from an abandoned space station, basically creating a sci-fi version of every slasher flick that culminated with a bunch of teens trapped in a house or campground with the killer.

Ahead of the release, and a new trailer for the movie coming tomorrow, 20th Century Studios has released a new poster featuring a facehugger attacking an anonymous character. The poster went out today via social media as Disney's way of letting audiences know to keep our eyes open -- probably almost exactly 24 hours from now -- for a trailer for the movie.

You can see it below.

Alien, the iconic film that launched the decades-long franchise, has spawned a multimedia universe including comic books, video games, novels, and more merch and collectibles than you can shake a stick at.

Alien: Romulus follows in the footsteps of 20th Century Studios' Prey, which took applied an interesting director's vision to the Predator franchise in the hopes of revitalizing it after years of disappointing sequels.

Scott, who serves as a producer on Alien: Romulus, last returned to the world of Alien with Alien: Covenant in 2017, which earned around $250 against a reported budget of around $100 million. That's not bad, but it failed to stand up to other blockbusters that year, most notably Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, which steamrolled it after having opened in theaters the week before.

Here's the film's official synopsis from 20th Century Studios:

20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus, a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.