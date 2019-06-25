Here’s Everything Being Released on Home Media This Week

The last week of the month has its fair share of home media releases, anchored by Disney’s live-action Dumbo remake, which is being released on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. Disney’s not stopping there, however — the House of Mouse is also re-releasing 2015’s live-action Cinderella remake on 4K in addition to breaking the original Cinderella (1950) out of the vault for an “Anniversary Edition” release, which includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copy.

Not much stands out blockbuster-wise, though some bigger indie films are also set to receive physical releases, including Fox Searchlight‘s Kiera Knightley-starring The Aftermath and The Hummingbird Project starring an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, and Jesse Eisenberg.

To top it all off, a few old-school horror flicks are getting re-releases or first physical printings, including Shout Factory’s “Collector’s Edition” of Night of the Creeps (1986) or Jack Arnold’s classic black and white Monster on the Campus.

The Aftermath (2019)

“In 1946 Rachael Morgan arrives in the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her husband, Lewis, who is a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. As they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.”

Bittersweet Symphony (2019)

“Working on the soundtrack for her first Hollywood film, singer-songwriter Iris Evans struggles to balance the demands of her burgeoning career with those of her family. Her mother Mary has terminal cancer, her ex-boyfriend Bobby refuses to accept that they’re no longer together, and to further complicate matters, her musical hero, American composer Eleanor Roberts, arrives at her parents’ home in Wales to help her work, bringing with her another set of emotional issues for Iris to deal with.”

Dumbo (2019)

“Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture.”

The Hummingbird Project (2019)

The Poison Rose (2019)

“A hard-drinking detective takes on what looks to be a routine missing person case, only to be drawn into a complex interwoven web of crimes, suspects and dead bodies.”

Cinderella 4K (2015)

“After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, who reduce her to scullery maid. Despite her circumstances, she refuses to despair. An invitation to a palace ball gives Ella hope that she might reunite with the dashing stranger (Richard Madden) she met in the woods, but her stepmother prevents her from going. Help arrives in the form of a kindly beggar woman who has a magic touch for ordinary things.”

Cinderella (1950)

“With a wicked stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and two jealous stepsisters (Rhoda Williams, Lucille Bliss) who keep her enslaved and in rags, Cinderella (Ilene Woods) stands no chance of attending the royal ball. When her fairy godmother (Verna Felton) appears and magically transforms her reality into a dream come true, Cinderella enchants the handsome Prince Charming at the ball, but must face the wrath of her enraged stepmother and sisters when the spell wears off at midnight.”

