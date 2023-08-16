New Blue Beetle Poster Released

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released a new poster for Blue Beetle, a movie with such a strong graphic identity that it feels like there are already more t-shirts and posters than there are people who have actually watched it. The movie, due out this week, is getting great buzz, though, and so it's no surprise that Warners, struggling to craft an identity for DC with a reboot coming up and the embarrassing failure of The Flash, is going all in on the movie, which blends humor with action scene inspired by movies like The Raid and games like Injustice 2.

The poster focuses on Jaime Reyes (Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña), who in the comics is the third hero to take on the role of the Blue Beetle. Here, he's the original -- but that doesn't mean Ted Kord, the longest-running version of the character in the comics, is totally absent: his sister, played by Susan Sarandon, is the film's villain. No word yet on whether Ted might pop up in a future movie, although DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has expressed enthusiasm about bringing back Maridueña after 2025's Superman: Legacy resets the DC Universe.

You can see the image below.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.