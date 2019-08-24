New Frozen 2 Poster Revealed at D23

D23 Expo kicked off in Anaheim yesterday, which means Disney has been revealing new content and information about tons of their beloved properties. One of their biggest upcoming films is the long-awaited Frozen sequel, which had its time to shine today during the event. D23 revealed some new footage of the highly-anticipated film as well as a brand new poster.

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/vLceqWLnsI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Disney also shared some photos from the event, which featured the cast:

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee andChris Buck, and will see the return of Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). In addition to the core four returning cast members, Frozen 2 will feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.