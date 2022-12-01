New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Plot Synopsis Teases "End" of the Marvel Team

It's about to be the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the marketing campaign for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now underway. The Marvel Studios threequel, which will be arriving in theaters next summer, has definitely been highly-anticipated amongst fans for a while, and the recently-released first trailer definitely added to that hype. Now that we've seen a small taste of what Vol. 3 will bring, a new synopsis from Marvel Studios has provided an even better inkling of the film's plot. Shortly after the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, Marvel Studios released a new synopsis for the film, which you can check out below.

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians."

Who will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," writer-director James Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's Comic-Con panel earlier this year. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 5, 2023.