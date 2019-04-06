Brutal R-Rated ‘Hellboy’ Clip Introduces Lobster Johnson

The crew at Lionsgate released an all-new clip through JoBlo and in the midst of the ultra-violent footage, classic Hellboy character Lobster Johnson makes his live-action debut. Thomas Haden Church was originally rumored to be playing the character thanks to an unverified listing on IMDb, so this clip is the first confirmation of the supporting character appearing.

Lobster Johnson’s debut can be seen in the clip above as his burns his signature claw mark in the head of Rasputin but be warned, the clip is hard-R and about as gory and violent as a movie can get.

The inclusion of the Depression-era vigilante backs up previous claims that the Neil Marshall-led reboot was a tad more comic-accurate than the two previous feature films from Guillermo del Toro.

“It’s funny, because my involvement has been very different than the Del Toro movies,” Mignola said last year. “The difference is I had known Del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie. It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said ‘Hey we’re gonna make another Hellboy movie, and we’re gonna do this story.’”

“I’ve bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I’ve jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies,” the writer continued. “But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists. I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what’s on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

Were you surprised to see Lobster Johnson in the film’s marketing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Hellboy!

