New ‘Hellboy’ TV Spots Show New Footage

Over the past few days, the team over at Lionsgate has released a pair of new television spots that include very quick snippets of new footage and yes — when we say quick, we mean quick.

In the “Never Fear” spot seen above, there’s a quick new shot of Hellboy firing his weapon of choice and additional shots of Nimue (Milla Jovovich) and the fight between Big Red, Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and Gruagach.

The “Apocalypse” spot features far less extra footage. As far as we can tell, some of the only new footage in the second spot features Hellboy riding the dragon with his crown and sword — Excalibur, perhaps? — in tow.

As expected, both television spots are completely free of any and all swearing or gore — even though Hellboy has officially been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America. It’s been a move that’s been long-touted by those both in front and behind the camera since the reboot first entered development.

Right as the production started gaining some steam, director Neil Marshall joined the Post Mortem podcast to talk about his take on the character. According to The Descent helmer, he wanted to go back to Hellboy’s roots and make a grittier tale than the two previous films by Guillermo del Toro.

“It’s not like I’m going to force it to be R-rated, but if it happens to come out that way, just because of my own sensibilities, then fine. And nobody’s going to stop us. So, that’s the main [difference]. And I’m sure, obviously, the success of things like Deadpool and Logan have not hurt that cause. But, also, when you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I’m going to embrace that.”

Hellboy crashes into theaters April 12th.

