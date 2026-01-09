New Marvel Rumor May Be the Best News Spider-Man Fans Have Gotten in Ten Years

Spider-Man will be returning to theaters with this year’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Destin Daniel Cretton. Fans are excited to see what magic Cretton can work with Spider-Man, but a new rumor has made Spidey fans even more excited for what the future holds for the character and his supporting cast, and it may just be the best news Spider-Man fans have received in ten years.

The new rumor comes from DanielRPK, who has said that Sony is now reportedly “more open” to sharing their Spider-Man characters with Marvel Studios. If that’s true, that would be wonderful news for those who have wanted more crossover between the two universes outside of the special appearances from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in big events.

Why Sony Sharing More Characters With Marvel Studios Is Such A Huge Deal

To understand why this is a big deal, you have to go back to when the original deal between Sony and Marvel was first made. On February 9th, 2015, Sony Pictures Entertainment issued a press release that revealed Spider-Man would be appearing in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, which would then lead to a solo Sony film featuring the wall-crawler that would also involve Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. Those films would end up being Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, respectively.

It was a huge deal at the time, and both of those films were major hits. Spider-Man made his debut as part of Team Iron Man in Civil War, and then Iron Man would subsequently appear in Homecoming as a major mentor for Peter Parker. Since then, Spider-Man has appeared in the MCU two more times, with those happening in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and Nick Fury would also be a big part of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so the deal has benefited both sides.

What hasn’t happened though is much crossover outside of Spider-Man specifically. While Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is a major part of the MCU, other heroes and villains have pretty much been off the table for an MCU debut. This is because Sony has wanted to have their own Spider-Man-focused universe, and has tried to launch that several times with solo films. While the Venom franchise took off and created a trilogy, the other attempts haven’t fared nearly as well, with Madame Webb, Kraven, and Morbius all failing to deliver hits at the box office.

If this rumor ends up being correct, this could be where we start to see more crossover, and at this point, it would once again benefit both to have more carryover between the franchises. When you’re talking heroes, characters like Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Woman 2099 could all have amazing team-ups in an MCU film, and the same goes for the villains. While villains like Mysterio, Shocker, Green Goblin, and Vulture have had their time to shine in recent films, there are still so many great Spider-Man villains who could move the needle in the MCU, including Doctor Octopus, The Jackal, Sandman, Electro, Rhino, Hobgoblin, Chameleon, Mister Negative, and many more.

There’s also so much history in terms of team-ups with other characters that can be mined, including with heroes like Moon Knight, The Punisher, Silver Sable, Black Cat, Darkhawk, Solo, and Human Torch, and having more Sony characters on the table could bring some of those classic Spider-Man adventures to life on the screen. Hopefully, this turns out to be true, because Sony’s Spider-Man universe and the MCU could both use a welcome boost.

What do you think?