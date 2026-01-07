Every Original X-Men Character Missing From Avengers: Doomsday (& Will They Return?)

Marvel Studios is positioning Avengers: Doomsday as a massive cinematic event that will redefine the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by uniting heroes from multiple timelines. The film serves as the grand introduction of Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr), a multiversal threat so significant that it requires the combined efforts of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the survivors of the 20th Century Fox X-Men universe. Fans have already been treated to the confirmed return of iconic leaders like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Erik Lehnsherr (Ian McKellen), and Scott Summers (James Marsden). However, while seeing these titans together on screen again is a major win for the franchise, not the whole party has returned for an official MCU debut.

The absence of several original X-Men from the original trilogy is understandable, as Avengers: Doomsday must balance dozens of high-profile characters within a single narrative. Given the massive cast already confirmed for the 2026 blockbuster, there is only so much space available to give every mutant a meaningful role. However, the level of secrecy surrounding Marvel Studios projects remains incredibly high, and the history of the Multiverse Saga suggests that there might still be a few surprise cameos saved for the theatrical release. Actors have lied about their involvement in the past to protect spoilers, and the shifting nature of the multiverse means that anyone could theoretically walk through a portal at any moment. With that in mind, let’s break down every original X-Men character who is not currently officially confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

8) James “Logan” Howlett, aka Wolverine

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

James “Logan” Howlett (Hugh Jackman) fundamentally changed the trajectory of the genre when he debuted in the original X-Men in 2000, and his recent return in Deadpool & Wolverine has reignited a massive amount of interest in the character. Given that the 2024 film became a billion-dollar success, it is highly likely that Marvel Studios will eventually bring this version of Logan back for the multiversal finale. However, the clawed mutant is currently missing from the official announcements for Avengers: Doomsday. It is possible, then, that the creative team is choosing to save his grand reunion with the Avengers for Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 to ensure that the moment carries maximum emotional weight. By keeping Wolverine as a trump card for the conclusion of the saga, the studio can focus on the other X-Men leaders first.

7) Marie D’Ancanto, aka Rogue

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Marie D’Ancanto (Anna Paquin), better known as Rogue, served as the primary emotional anchor for the audience when she first appeared as a frightened runaway in the first X-Men. Her struggle to navigate a world that feared her, combined with the dangerous nature of her power-absorption abilities, defined much of the original trilogy’s character-driven stakes. She was a vital part of the team’s early history, but she has not been mentioned in any of the casting reports for Avengers: Doomsday. In addition, Paquin has built a successful career in prestige television since her time at the Xavier Institute, and she has not indicated any desire or official contact regarding a return to the franchise. Her absence would leave a notable gap in the original lineup, but the current trajectory suggests she will remain in the Fox timeline.

6) Bobby Drake, aka Iceman

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Bobby Drake (Shawn Ashmore) grew from a shy student into a powerhouse hero throughout the original trilogy, eventually mastering the ability to transform his entire body into organic ice. As one of the youngest members of the initial X-Men roster, Iceman provided a youthful energy to the team and was a staple of the Fox era for over a decade. He returned for a significant role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, yet he is nowhere to be found in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday. Ashmore has stayed close to the superhero community through his work in The Boys, but he has not reported any calls from Marvel Studios about reprising his role as the frosty mutant. Without a specific narrative hook that requires his elemental power set, it appears unlikely that Iceman will be part of the frontline defense against the multiverse-ending threat of the new villain.

5) John Allerdyce, aka Pyro

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

John Allerdyce (Aaron Stanford) is a unique case among the original cast because he just made his official MCU debut as part of the ensemble in Deadpool & Wolverine. Pyro originally appeared as a student in the first X-Men before defecting to Magneto’s side in X2: X-Men United, where he became a prominent antagonist who showcased the darker side of mutant ideology. While his inclusion in the 2024 hit was a welcome nod to fans, that specific version of the character met a definitive end during the events in the Void. Because he already received a legacy appearance that resulted in his death, it is extremely unlikely that he will return for Avengers: Doomsday. Pyro was a memorable part of the original trilogy, but his role in the Multiverse Saga appears to be finished.

4) Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcat

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Kitty Pryde (Elliot Page) became a cornerstone of the mutant mythos during X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, where her ability to phase through solid objects was elevated to a level that allowed her to project consciousness through time. She also served as a vital tactical asset for the team and represented the moral conscience of the younger generation of mutants. Despite her importance in the comics and the Fox movies, Kitty Pryde is not confirmed for the roster of Avengers: Doomsday. Page has moved on to other acclaimed projects in recent years, and there is little indication that the character is part of the current plan for the battle against Victor von Doom. Given the high number of powerhouses already in the film, there might simply not be enough room to properly utilize Shadowcat in this specific chapter of the story.

3) Peter Rasputin, aka Colossus

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The metallic powerhouse Peter Rasputin (Daniel Cudmore) appeared in several installments of the Fox era, including X2: X-Men United and X-Men: Days of Future Past, providing a physically imposing presence on the battlefield. However, the character’s legacy was complicated by the introduction of a different, fully CGI version of Colossus voiced by Stefan Kapicic in the Deadpool movies. This newer iteration became the dominant version of the character for modern audiences, but even that version did not return for a meaningful role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Because the character has been shifted so far into the comedic sub-franchise and hasn’t had a live-action focus in over ten years, the original version played by Cudmore is unlikely to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Ororo Munroe, aka Storm

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Ororo Munroe (Halle Berry) is one of the most powerful and recognizable figures in the history of the X-Men, making her absence from the official Avengers: Doomsday cast list a major point of contention for fans. As a weather goddess and a former leader of the team, Storm would be a logical choice to lead the resistance against a cosmic threat. Her relevance was further cemented when a version of Storm appeared as the Goddess of Thunder in the third season of the animated series What If…?. Despite this obvious synergy, Berry has stated that a chair with her name on it was not going to be at the production. This suggests that while fans and even other Marvel projects are celebrating Storm, the live-action veteran might have been passed over for this specific story. Still, given her importance, Storm could be one of the surprise additions Avengers: Doomsday is saving for theaters.

1) Jean Grey

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) is the most prominent member of the original team currently missing from the confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday. As the host of the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey possesses a level of cosmic power that could make her the greatest threat to Victor von Doom’s plans. Janssen has been very clear in recent interviews that she was never asked to return by the studio, which has left many viewers wondering why such a major character is being left on the sidelines. However, the latest teaser trailer for the film, released on January 6, 2026, could be hinting at the reason. The footage features a devastating look at the ruins of the X-Mansion and ends with an image of Scott Summers on his knees, screaming and unleashing a massive optic blast in a moment of pure grief. A tragedy involving Jean Grey might be the specific catalyst for Cyclops’ breakdown, which would explain her physical absence from the roster.

