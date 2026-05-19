New Masters of the Universe Footage Reveals Best He-Man Transformation Footage Yet

After spending decades in development limbo, bouncing between Warner Bros., Columbia Pictures, and Netflix before finally landing at Amazon MGM Studios, the live-action Masters of the Universe is weeks away from its theatrical debut. Director Travis Knight, whose credits include the acclaimed stop-motion films Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings at Laika, was handed the enormous task of bringing the Mattel franchise back to the big screen in a way that could satisfy a deeply protective fanbase without alienating mainstream audiences. With Nicholas Galitzine stepping into the role of Prince Adam and Jared Leto portraying the villainous Skeletor, the production has steadily released footage that emphasizes the movie’s fidelity to the source material. That commitment is now on full display in a new clip that offers the most detailed look yet at Prince Adam’s transformation sequence.

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The new clip, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, centers on Galitzine’s Prince Adam lifting the Sword of Power. Just like it happened in the original series, Prince Adam chants his catchphrase, “I have the power,” as he channels the energy of the sword that turned him into the mighty He-Man, protector of Eternia. The Spirit of Grayskull appears in the background in a blink-and-miss-it visual callback to the 1983 animated series.

Exclusive clip from the ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.



In theaters on June 5. pic.twitter.com/CjPjUeMkTh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2026

Masters of the Universe Is Leaning Into the Campy of He-Man

Hollywood studios have frequently attempted to legitimize animated or toy-based properties by applying a muted or gritty aesthetic to the source material, leading to iconic failures such as the Power Rangers reboot. With Masters of the Universe, director Knight is fully embracing the vibrant and inherently campy nature of the 1980s Mattel toyline, with trailers and promo images underlining how this version of Eternia is colorful and vibrant. This commitment to nostalgia extends deep into the supporting cast, with the creative team populating Eternia with obscure legacy figures to satisfy long-term fans. For instance, characters like Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah), and Goat Man (Hafthor Bjornsson) have been faithfully translated into live-action, despite their inherently weird toy-based design.

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Even Skeletor, the franchise’s most recognizable villain, has been rendered with the same philosophy. Jared Leto’s version of the Evil Lord of Destruction is a primarily CGI creation whose stiff skull-face mirrors the animated series almost exactly, complete with his classic purple hood and the maniacal laugh that defined the character for an entire generation of fans. That’s no accident, as Knight has confirmed that whenever the design team faced a creative decision, the instruction was always to return to the original Filmation cartoon as the baseline. The result is a movie that looks less like a modern reimagining and more like a big-budget translation of the toys directly onto the screen, exactly the kind of adaptation that Masters of the Universe fans have been demanding for decades.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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