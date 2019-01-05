New ‘Men In Black International’ Image Released

It’s officially 2019 which means there are countless upcoming movies to look forward to. One in particular that we can’t get enough of is Men in Black International, the new Men in Black spin-off film starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Thanks to a glorious picture gallery from USA Today, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the latest image to be released from the movie.

“Em (Tessa Thompson) and H (Chris Hemsworth) are part of a new generation of agents protecting the world from alien threats in Men in Black: International,” shares USA Today, crediting the photo to Giles Keyte.

Other than the glory that is Thompson and Hemsworth standing next to each other while wearing suits, there are a lot of cool things to unpack in this new photo. It looks like some kind of rough battle or alien attack has gone down leaving a car upside down and a whole lot of rubble. There are masked men in the background, but considering the calm demeanour of our main characters, we’re assuming the Death Trooper-esque characters are on the side of good.

The USA Today article includes a total of 45 images from the highly-anticipated movies of 2019. Some of the other exciting stills come from films such as Captain Marvel, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Dumbo, Hellboy, John Wick: Chapter 3, Godzilla: King of Monsters, and many more.

Thompson and Hemsworth are reuniting after proving their amazing onscreen chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017. The new film is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe. Fans have already expressed their love for the first trailer, which was released last month.

Men in Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld, Creed II), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black International will be hitting theaters on June 14, 2019.