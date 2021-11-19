New Mission: Impossible 7 Set Photo Assembles Tom Cruise and Cast

✖

Production on the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 remains underway and a new photo from the set of the film has arrived from writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. In a post where McQuarrie paid tribute to the First AD on the production, the image also reveals new shots of Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and newcomer Greg Tarzan Davis on set of the sequel. McQuarrie writes: "Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible." Check out the photo yourself below.

Given who appears in the photo we can perhaps make an educated guess that Davis is playing a part of the IMF team in the film, or at least an ally of the group. Previous reports on his involvement, as well as other new cast members in the film, wouldn't confirm what roles they'd play. McQuarrie himself was the source on much of the casting for the new movie which will see Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes all join the cast, seemingly playing a group called "The Community."

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down filming on Mission: Impossible 7 (and almost every other movie around the world), it was announced the the seventh movie would be immediately followed by an eighth (and perhaps final) entry.

"I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it's two movies," McQuarrie previously told Empire back in 2019. "You've got to earn that. You've got to make something that swallows the last three movies whole. I'm freaked out now. We've talked ourselves into something. Holy sh-t."

He added, "We've figured out three obscene things that he's doing that I'm terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys. He's training and he calls me and describes what he's doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He's training quite intensely right now."

By the time the seventh movie in the series hits it will be well after the 25th anniversary of the franchise has passed. Unlike the expectations of some franchises, Mission: Impossible has only grown in popularity and box office receipts. The most recent film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was the highest grossing of the series with over $792 million at the global box office.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.