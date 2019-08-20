Netflix Adding New Feature to Showcase Upcoming Titles

In the ever-changing world of streaming video, Netflix continues to innovate in a bid to stay on top. One recent update with the streaming platform will make it easy for consumers to see upcoming properties set to hit the platform. Not just that, but fans will be able to watch the trailers for said movies and television shows right on the spot, before setting a notification to remind them when the show officially hits the service.

Announced through Variety earlier today, the “Coming This Week” feature was extensively tested with a batch of dedicated Netflix fans and apparently passed with flying colors, pushing the streaming giant to roll out it in a wide release. According to the report, the update has already started being implemented with users of smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles so check you could already have the new feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix director of product innovation Cameron Johnson tells Variety that testers “loved” the experience of being able to see the movies and shows that are soon to be released. “People love that experience,” Johnson says. “It was a very successful test. As of now, the update is only available to the mediums above and it should be implemented on Android and iOS devices shortly.

The addition comes at a time when Disney+ is gaining considerable steam in the marketplace ahead of its November launch. With D23 this weekend, the platform will get its first real walk-through and Disney chief Bob Iger previously let it slip members in attendance will be able to sign up for the platform then and there. In a separate interview, Iger spoke about the Disney+ pricing model, suggesting it costing the same as Netflix’s base pricing was simply a coincidence.

“I know there’s a lot that’s been speculated about us going after them. We’re not, we’re looking to occupy space. That’s a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption,” Iger said. “We’ve always believed there’s plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace.”

What series are you currently binging on Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Disney+ is set to arrive November 12th.