Disney Sets Release Dates for Two New Pixar Movies

Disney has officially added two more Pixar movies to its massive slate of films hitting theaters in the next few years.

Earlier today, the animation juggernaut known as Pixar had a duo of films added to its upcoming release schedule, both set to debut in 2022. The first has been scheduled or March 18, while the second will bow on June 17. Additionally, the studio moved its untitled film set for March 13, 2020 up on week to March 6.

Unfortunately, Disney didn’t announce which three projects could be given those release dates.

While there is still a long time before these new movies hit theaters, Pixar has quite a few titles on the schedule in the meantime, the first being Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2 on June 15. In 2019, the only Pixar film set to release is the highly-anticipated Toy Story 4, which will debut on June 21. These two sequels will be followed by two unknown projects in 2020 (March 6 and June 19) and one film in 2021 (June 18).

In addition to adding some new Pixar movies, Disney also shuffled, added, and removed some films from all of its properties.

Marvel fans got a treat when the studio revealed that this summer’s Avengers: Infinity War was getting its U.S. release moved up a week. Instead of hitting domestic theaters on May 4, the team-up film will debut around the world on April 27. To keep the Marvel momentum moving, Disney also added six unknown titles to the comic studio’s lineup; three films in both 2021 and 2022. Marvel’s three movies in 2021 will be released on May 7, July 20, and November 5. The 2022 films will hit on February 18, May 6, and July 29.

There were two spots of bad news to this whole announcement, both of them centering around live action Disney films.

Noelle, the Christmas film starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, was removed from the schedule completely. The movie was originally scheduled for November 8, 2019, but is now reportedly releasing exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The live action Mulan movie, directed by Niki Caro and starring Crystal Liu, has been moved back significantly. Rather than releasing on November 2 of this year, the film will now make its way to theaters on March 27, 2020.

With multiple live action and animated films on the way, in addition to properties like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, Disney’s dominance of the box office isn’t going to stop any time soon.

Are you excited for Disney’s upcoming films? What new Pixar projects do you think are on the way? Let us know in the comments below!