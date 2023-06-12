Venom 3 Star Juno Temple Says Production Stars "Very Soon"

Ahead of its release next year, Venom 3 will soon begin shooting principal photography. It was previously revealed the threequel was expected to begin filming this month, but now franchise newcomer Juno Temple has confirmed as much. The Ted Lasso star was at the show's Emmys FYC event on Saturday night (via Variety), where she revealed Venom 3 begins filming "very, very soon" to which she added she was "thrilled" to take part.

Temple was cast in the film earlier this year and as of now, her role has yet to be revealed.

What's Venom 3 about?

Like Temple's role, little has been revealed as to what fans can expect from the trilogy endcap. Kelly Marcel, the writer behind the first two films in the franchise, is taking over the director's chair. She's executive producing the movie alongside Tom Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast regarding the future of the franchise. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy added in a different interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Venom 3 has yet to set an exact release date. Venom is streaming on Disney+ while Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be purchased wherever movies are sold.