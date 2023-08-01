Casetify x Marvel Spider-Man Collection Adds AirPods Max Cases

CASETiFY, purveyors of high-end iPhone / Android cases and accessories, has partnered with iconic brands such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Pokemon in the past, but their first collab with Marvel might be the best yet. The Spider-Man and Venom collection launched back in June and includes cases and accessories for the iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel Android phones, AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe battery pack cases, phone straps, MacBooks and iPads. Today, they added stunning Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max Cases to the mix.

The special edition AirPods Max cases feature a simple snap on function and 3D spider web design. They're available in two colorways – black for the Venom AirPods Max Case and silver for the Spider-Man AirPods Max Case. You can order both here at the CASETIiFY website now, though Spidey-style will set you back $202 each.

Highlights of the previously announced collection include Spider-Man and Venom mask and suit designs on CASETiFY's Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, and Bounce Cases. You can take a closer look at the entire range in the gallery below. If you see something you like, the CASETiFY x Marvel Spider-Man collection is now available to purchase here at the CASETiFY website. You can also check out the lineups for their previous Co-Lab partnerships here.

The timing of the CASETiFY Spider-Man collection is no coincidence. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been killing it in the box office, and this lineup is tapping into the excitement. That said, you can keep up with the latest news about the animated film right here. You can also get your pre-order in for the Blu-ray releases.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.