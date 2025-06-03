New Wicked: For Good Trailer Teaser Unveils Cast’s Wizard of Oz-Themed Costumes

The new Wicked: For Good trailer is just One Short Day away. With the first trailer for the Wicked sequel set to premiere on Wednesday — the same day that Part One returns to theaters for a one-night-only encore on June 4 — Universal has released a “thrillifying” sneak peek showing the cast wearing their Ozdust best. In the 20-second trailer teaser, which you can watch below, Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba and Ariana Grande‘s Galinda are changed for good: as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have been changed,” Elphaba sings in a snippet from “For Good,” the duet between the two witches that inspired Part Two’s title.

Following the gravity-defying finale of the first film, Wicked: For Good returns to the Land of Oz with Elphaba and Galinda’s former Shiz University classmates taking on iconic roles from The Wizard of Oz. Prince Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey) of Winkie Country can be seen donning a golden look befitting of the Emerald City, while the Munchkin Boq (Ethan Slater) and Elphaba’s sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) wear darker shades of gray ahead of their own transformations. The trailer-teaser also shows the return of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), the man behind the curtain — and at the forefront of Elphaba’s ire.

Adapting act two of the Broadway stage musical (itself based on Gregory Maguire’s book) and L. Frank Baum’s original Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good also features a silver shoe-clad Dorothy and her friends who journey down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City in the Land of Oz: the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and the Cowardly Lion.

“It’s interesting, because in the script we called Part One Defying Gravity, and Part Two For Good. But we didn’t know if we were ever going to call it that or not,” director Jon M. Chu previously told Gold Derby about the song-inspired titles. “And so I’m glad that For Good made it in. We didn’t have any other name.”

“What I love about For Good is, it gives us a destination for movie two. It gives us sort of a place that we know we’re going to end up,” Chu continued. “It’s probably the song that’s going to play at my funeral one day. It’s an iconic song that will be with us for many, many years, and it’s my favorite.”

Wicked: For Good — starring Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande alongside Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, with Jeff Goldblum and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh — flies into theaters on November 21.