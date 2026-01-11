Newly Added Netflix Movie With A Near-Perfect RT Score Immediately Breaks the Top 3

Based on a best-selling memoir, this new film, which only recently debuted on Netflix, has taken the platform by storm, immediately rocketing up into the top 10 according to the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list. In only three days on the streaming service, it’s managed to nab the #4 spot on the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film iteration of the memoir-slash-self-help-book by John O’Leary, Soul on Fire tells his story, centering around the aftermath of a horrific accident that leaves his entire body scarred. He now strives to live his best life and show the people around him what he’s capable of, alongside his family and his community, and with the help of his longtime idol and the entire city of St. Louis. The film is doing well with critics and audiences alike, earning an 80% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, as well as a 98% on the Popcornmeter.

It’s Sure To Tug On Your Heartstrings

Play video

Though at times it’s noted to feel more like a saccharine sermon or a lecture than a film, the consensus is that the story is filled with hope and the capabilities of the human spirit. Critic Sheri Linden of the New York Times says, “Bad things happen to good people in Soul on Fire, whose mix of dire calamity and spiritual opportunity manages to be affecting despite the dashes of unabashed schmaltz.” Dennis Harvey of Variety agrees, saying, “This ‘Soul’ is smoothly crafted, hitting the right notes of conflict and bravery. But it’s also bland to a fault at times, and feels unnecessarily drawn-out at nearly two hours.”

Audiences seemed to enjoy the movie, if the rating is anything to go by. One viewer said, “I laughed and cried and cried and laughed. Very emotional, with wonderful life lessons for all of us. I especially liked seeing the pictures at the end of the movie of the actual family. Casting was fantastic. The actress playing the sister who poured water on his face is a superstar! Highly recommended!” Another added, “ .” Though one did say, “This felt like an escaped Hallmark movie.”

So if Soul on Fire sounds like your kind of movie, it’s certainly not a bad way to kill two hours. Especially if you enjoy John Corbett and William H. Macy.

Did you enjoy Soul on Fire? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other film fans are saying.