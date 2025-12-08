One of the Best (And Most Misunderstood) Movies of the 2020s Is Now on Netflix

Sometimes great movies just slip through the cracks. Even with a stellar cast, an award-winning director, and an incredible sense of style, an awesome movie can sometimes still get overlooked. That’s what happened to La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s newest film just a couple of years ago. Fortunately, that movie was just added to Netflix, giving an enormous audience a chance to make up for lost time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Babylon, which stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, just hit Netflix’s lineup on Sunday, bringing it to the biggest audience it has ever had in the world of streaming. With its star-studded cast and glamorous look, this might be the time when Babylon starts to really build the cult audience that it has always been destined for.
The film is set in Hollywood in the 1920s, as silent films were giving way to talking pictures. The characters within Babylon are all caught in this transition in one way or another, and much of it plays like a fever dream that you really need to see to believe.
Unfortunately, Babylon was misunderstood upon its release — by both critics and fans — leading to a flop at the box office. The film make just under $65 million, which didn’t even come close to recouping its production budget.
The Paramount release was a colossal failure, but there were a lot of fans that knew early on Babylon would eventually gain a substantial audience. Perhaps this addition to Netflix could be the jump-start it needs.
What’s New on Netflix?
Babylon was added to Netflix on Sunday, less than a week after the streaming service saw a massive wave of new additions to its lineup. December 1st brought dozens of new titles to Netflix, including hits like A League of Their Own and Kung Fu Panda.
You can check out all of Netflix’s December 1st arrivals below.
A League of Their Own
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Brightburn
Burlesque
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Christmas Break-In
Downton Abbey
Godzilla
Hollow Man
Joy for Christmas
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Little Women
Pulp Fiction
Rio
Rio 2
Stripes
The Ugly Truth
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Beneath
The Wolf of Wall Street
Zero Dark Thirty
All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES
Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
Which new Netflix addition are you most excited about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!