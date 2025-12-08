One of the Best (And Most Misunderstood) Movies of the 2020s Is Now on Netflix

Sometimes great movies just slip through the cracks. Even with a stellar cast, an award-winning director, and an incredible sense of style, an awesome movie can sometimes still get overlooked. That’s what happened to La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s newest film just a couple of years ago. Fortunately, that movie was just added to Netflix, giving an enormous audience a chance to make up for lost time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Babylon, which stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, just hit Netflix’s lineup on Sunday, bringing it to the biggest audience it has ever had in the world of streaming. With its star-studded cast and glamorous look, this might be the time when Babylon starts to really build the cult audience that it has always been destined for.

Play video

The film is set in Hollywood in the 1920s, as silent films were giving way to talking pictures. The characters within Babylon are all caught in this transition in one way or another, and much of it plays like a fever dream that you really need to see to believe.

Unfortunately, Babylon was misunderstood upon its release — by both critics and fans — leading to a flop at the box office. The film make just under $65 million, which didn’t even come close to recouping its production budget.

The Paramount release was a colossal failure, but there were a lot of fans that knew early on Babylon would eventually gain a substantial audience. Perhaps this addition to Netflix could be the jump-start it needs.

What’s New on Netflix?

Babylon was added to Netflix on Sunday, less than a week after the streaming service saw a massive wave of new additions to its lineup. December 1st brought dozens of new titles to Netflix, including hits like A League of Their Own and Kung Fu Panda.

You can check out all of Netflix’s December 1st arrivals below.

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Rio

Rio 2

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES

Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

Which new Netflix addition are you most excited about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!