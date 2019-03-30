Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment Four Days Into New Marriage

Nicolas Cage has reportedly filed for an annulment, just four days after marrying makeup artist Erika Koike. The National Treasure, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star allegedly submitted an application for annulment on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by US Weekly.

This comes just four days after Cage and Koike filed for a marriage license in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23rd, and received the certificate that same day. The subsequent annulment was reportedly filed in Clark County, Nevada. The Blast is reporting that Cage is asking for a divorce if an annulment is not possible, and that Koike has yet to be served papers.

Cage and Koike have been relatively private about their relationship, which reportedly began in April of 2018. This marked the fourth marriage for Cage, as he was previously married Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 and 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He has a thirteen-year-old son, Kal-El, with Kim, and a 28-year-old son with ex Christina Fulton.

Cage is no stranger to the nerd world, after he was initially set to play Superman in Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives.

“I didn’t even have to make the movie and we all know what that movie would have been in your imagination.” Cage said in a 2017 interview. “That is the Superman. That is the movie. Even though you never saw it — it is the Superman.”

In the past years, Cage’s place in the comic book realm has been honored in some noteworthy ways, including starring in two Ghost Rider movies, and voicing Superman in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“When looking at who we could approach to play there alternate dimension Spider characters, we thought about seminal actors that also might be comic book geeks. There were so many different casting meetings where a lot of options were put in front of us, but with Spider-Man Noir, we kept coming back to Nicolas Cage and wondering if he could or even would do it,” co-director Bob Persichetti said of Cage’s casting. “We showed him some artwork we had created for the film and pitched the character to him and he was immediately in. Noir was a character that spoke to him. And the black and white costume was the icing. He was our first official lead cast because it felt so right. So we actually cast him over two years ago, but he couldn’t tell anyone.”

