Nintendo Fans Stunned by Massive Lore Change in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, “Diabolical Levels of Dumb”

The “story” of Mario games over the decades is pretty nebulous, and largely summarized in the form of rescuing Princess Peach or saving a location from some kind of evil entity. As such, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the just-released The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are pretty light on story, but filled to the brim with Easter eggs, references, and cameos. Despite this, there are some narrative decisions made in the new film that goes against some of the established lore (flimsy as it is), and has left Nintendo fans split on how to feel about the change. Spoilers follow for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

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One of the biggest twists in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is when the full origin story for Princess Peach is finally revealed. Hinted at in the first movie, the film goes on to confirm that Peach is actually the younger sister of Rosalina. The Brie Larson-voiced character reveals that the pair had immense power when together, so powerful in fact that they needed to go their own ways to stop someone from using their combined abilities for evil. That specific plot point isn’t what Nintendo fans have been reeling over, though; instead, the fact that the film has made these two characters suddenly related after almost 20 years has many wondering what the filmmakers were thinking.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Splits Fans on Peach & Rosalina Reveal

Changing Peach and Rosalina to being siblings has many fans feeling vindicated, having noted that the characters have had similarities for decades and it seemed likely based on that alone that they would be related. Others, however, did not enjoy the idea at all because of how it radically changes the lore of the Super Mario games, specifically Rosalina’s own backstory from Super Mario Galaxy.

“They retconned EVERYTHING from the original storybook holy f-ck,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “The rest of the movie I can let slide but f-cking up what’s essentially basic storytelling 101 for the sake of a one-sided backstory is actually diabolical levels of dumb.”

so wait r peach n rosalina legitimately sisters or was that april fools — sunny ⚢ (@PARTYPOIS0NOUS) April 2, 2026

“tHE WORST THING A FRANCHISE SHOULD DO IS CONFIRM TWO CHARACTERS ARE RELATED A DECADE AFTER THEY’VE BEEN INTRODUCED (sic),” another user posted online.

make sure to check in on your local peach x rosalina shipper



i guarantee you they are not doing okay right now — greenglubs (@greenglubsss) April 2, 2026

Other fans took the reveal of Peach and Rosalina’s sisterhood, noting that fans have been theorizing about the potential for the two characters being related for years.

It’s not a retcon, we have theories abou them being related for years and rosalinas mother looks exactly like peach so it makes sense for her to be her sister — Ska (@Scoitol) April 2, 2026

“The writing felt… missing,” one wrote about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. “Like Peach and Rosalina didn’t have a convo at the end about them being sisters? That got swept under the rug? No tearful reunion?” In a reply to this, wrote, “That sister moment was not earned. Chatgpt writing.”

Mario fans also noticed another potential retcon to Nintendo lore in the making in the film, though. One user made a note of the moment in the film that flashes back to Rosalina and Peach as young girls before they were separated, pointing out that when together, the pair used their magic to create….a daisy. As fans who have seen the film know, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has a post-credit scene that features, you guessed it, Princess Daisy making her big screen debut.

“Out of all flowers they made a daisy and were surrounded by them. I’m not sure what this means, is Daisy related to them by any chance?” they wrote.

Time will tell, but since The Super Mario Bros. Movie set up the Rosalins and Peach reveal, we wouldn’t bet against this being confirmed in the eventual third film in the series.