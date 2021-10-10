No Time To Die: Jeffrey Wright Shares Suave Behind-the-Scenes Photo Featuring Daniel Craig and Billy Magnussen

After multiple pandemic-related delays, No Time To Die finally hit theaters this weekend. The movie marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as James Bond, and it’s gotten fairly decent reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 291 reviews and an 88% audience score after 2,500+. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a satisfying send-off” for Craig. In addition to Craig, the movie also features the return of Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, who was last seen playing the character in 2009’s Quantum of Solace. Recently, Wright took to Instagram to share a great set photo featuring himself, Craig, and franchise newcomer Billy Magnussen.

“Come ride with the fellas. #NoTimeToDie. In theaters worldwide NOW. @007 (📷 @billymagnussen – Day 1),” Wright wrote. You can check out the photo, which features all three men looking super cool, below:

During a chat with recent chat with Uproxx, Wright talked about returning to the world of Bond for the first time in over ten years.

“Every time it was time for another of the Bonds to go into production, I was texting [producer] Barbara Broccoli going, ‘Hey, where’s Felix in all of this?’ She would reach out and say, ‘Felix is in this one.’ And then three weeks later, ‘Well, he’s not in this one.’ So they kind of keep me on my toes with these things. But, yeah, I was certainly excited to hear that he would be back. And it felt, just for Felix, if this is going to be Daniel’s last, for Felix to make another visit onto the scene and kind of round out these chapters in the franchise’s history. So I’m very grateful that, at the end of the day, that’s how it played out. And I was able to kind of complete the circle of my relationship.”

Cary Fukunaga directed No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

No Time To Die is now playing in theaters.